The GBPUSD pair is consolidating around 1.3365 as the market is awaiting the Bank of England’s interest rate decision. Find more details in our analysis for 18 March 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair appears weak, but it is still attempting to recover

The Middle East conflict may influence the Bank of England’s decision

GBPUSD forecast for 18 March 2026: 1.3370

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is hovering around 1.3365 midweek. The pound is attempting to rebound after a sharp decline that pushed it to three-month lows.

The market is focused on the escalation of the Middle East conflict and its potential impact on the Bank of England’s policy ahead of the upcoming meeting.

US President Donald Trump said military operations against Iran may last beyond this week, while Israeli officials warned the conflict could drag on for several more weeks. Rising energy prices have shifted market expectations, with the likelihood of a Bank of England rate hike in November now estimated at roughly 50%, whereas in early March markets were pricing in two rate cuts during the year.

At the upcoming meeting, focus will be on how the committee votes. Most policymakers are expected to support keeping the rate unchanged, with an approximate vote split of 7–2 or 6–3.

The outlook for the GBPUSD pair is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair formed a local high around 1.3550–1.3570 after rising in late February, and then turned lower. The decline was accompanied by a widening of Bollinger Bands, indicating higher volatility and a shift in short-term momentum.

The market then entered a consolidation phase with a gradual downward bias. The price has been forming lower highs and has mostly remained in the lower half of the range. In mid-March, the decline accelerated, reaching a new local low in the 1.3210–1.3220 area, followed by a rebound.

In recent sessions, the price has recovered towards 1.3350, which acts as the nearest resistance. Indicators show a reversal attempt: MACD is moving out of negative territory, while the Stochastic Oscillator is in overbought territory. This may limit upside potential and increases the likelihood of either a slowdown or a renewed downside if the pair fails to hold above current levels.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: corrective growth

Key resistance levels: 1.3350 and 1.3370

Key support levels: 1.3220 and 1.3180





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A sustained move above 1.3350 would confirm a recovery phase after the drop to three-month lows. In this case, the pair may continue its upward trajectory towards 1.3370 and beyond as the corrective momentum develops.

Take Profit: 1.3420

Stop Loss: 1.3290

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.3220 support level would increase selling pressure and signal that the rebound has ended. In this case, the market may return to decline and test lower levels.

Take Profit: 1.3150

Stop Loss: 1.3275

Risk factors

Risks to the bullish scenario include a strong US dollar supported by geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve expectations. The pound may come under additional pressure if the GBPUSD pair fails to consolidate above 1.3350, which would increase the likelihood of a renewed decline.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair is attempting to recover after testing three-month lows. Today’s GBPUSD forecast for 18 March 2026 suggests a consolidation above 1.3350 and another push towards 1.3370.

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