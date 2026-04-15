The GBPUSD pair is hovering near 1.3571, with the pound supported by geopolitical normalisation. Find out more in our analysis for 15 April 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair is rising confidently, although a correction is also possible

Investors expect roughly two interest rate cuts from the Bank of England by the end of the year

GBPUSD forecast for 15 April 2026: 1.3600

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate remains near 1.3571 in the middle of the week. The pound sterling is hovering near its highest level against the US dollar since the conflict in the Middle East began in late February. The currency received support from expectations of a possible resumption of negotiations on the Middle East. This is happening amid the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports.

Due to the likely return of the US and Iranian delegations to negotiations in Islamabad this week, market sentiment has improved, pushing oil prices below 100 USD per barrel.

Nevertheless, inflationary pressures caused by high energy prices persist while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. This is increasing expectations of a more hawkish Bank of England policy.

As a result, the market is pricing in almost two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.

Domestically, UK like-for-like retail sales rose by 3.1% in March, driven by a 6.2% rise in food sales, meaning consumers were actively stocking up ahead of the Easter holidays.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey did not address current monetary policy in his speech at an event at Columbia University.

The GBPUSD forecast is positive.

Technical outlook

The GBPUSD H4 chart shows that after declining in late March, the pair formed a local bottom around 1.3150 and began to recover. The latest upward momentum was sharp and directional, with the price breaking above key resistance levels and moving into the 1.3550–1.3600 area, indicating active buyer dominance and a shift in the short-term trend to an uptrend.

Bollinger Bands widened significantly during the rise, reflecting increased volatility and strong momentum. The price is moving near the upper boundary of the channel, which is typical of a trending move, but also signals local overbought conditions. The latest candlesticks show slower growth and the formation of a small pullback, which may point to a transition to a consolidation phase.

Indicators confirm the upward momentum, but with signs of weakening. MACD is in positive territory, but the histogram is stabilising, signalling weaker trend strength. The Stochastic Oscillator has exited overbought territory and is turning downwards, increasing the probability of a short-term correction. In the near term, a pause remains likely with support in the 1.3470–1.3500 area and the resistance level near 1.3600.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1.3600 and 1.3650

Key support levels: 1.3500 and 1.3470





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

*Main scenario (Buy Stop)*

Consolidation above 1.3600 would confirm continued upward momentum amid improved risk appetite and expectations of a more hawkish Bank of England policy.

Take Profit: 1.3650

Stop Loss: 1.3535

*Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)*

A breakout below the 1.3500 level would indicate the start of a correction after overbought conditions and profit-taking by buyers.

Take Profit: 1.3450

Stop Loss: 1.3565

Risk factors

Risks to growth are linked to a possible resurgence in demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical tensions. An additional factor may be Bailey’s restrained rhetoric, as he is still avoiding clear signals on monetary policy. This may limit the pound’s potential for strengthening.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair maintains its upward momentum. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 15 April 2026, suggests a pause near 1.3600.

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