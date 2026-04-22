The GBPUSD pair stood at 1.3521 on Wednesday, with the market closely watching developments in UK domestic politics. Discover more in our analysis for 22 April 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair ended up slightly below last week’s highs due to a combination of geopolitics and domestic news

Labour market data came out weak

GBPUSD forecast for 22 April 2026: 1.3600

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is hovering near 1.3521, slightly below last week’s highs, with the pound sterling under pressure from domestic political instability and rising external risks.

The scandal around the appointment of the ambassador to the US has intensified. Former Foreign Secretary Olly Robbins stated he was pressured to approve Peter Mandelson’s candidacy, although the Prime Minister’s Office was not directly involved in the procedure. This is adding uncertainty around Keir Starmer’s government.

The external backdrop has also deteriorated. Iran denied taking part in negotiations with the US, while Donald Trump accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire. Tensions are mounting again.

UK macroeconomic data showed weak growth in wages and job vacancies, although unemployment unexpectedly declined. The market reacted cautiously because the statistics reflect the situation before the conflict escalated.

The GBPUSD forecast is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

The GBPUSD H4 chart shows that after a strong upward momentum from the 1.3200 area, the pair moved into the 1.3500–1.3600 zone, where the movement slowed. A local high formed near 1.3600, after which the market entered a correction phase and moved sideways. The price is now holding in the middle of the range without showing a sustained directional move. The overall structure remains upward, but momentum has weakened.

Bollinger Bands indicate a narrowing range and lower volatility. The price is fluctuating around the middle line, occasionally testing the lower boundary, which suggests that local support is forming. The 1.3470 level is acting as the key demand zone. The 1.3580–1.3600 area remains strong resistance, where sellers have previously been active.

Indicators confirm the consolidation phase. MACD is near the zero line and is showing weakening upward momentum, while the Stochastic Oscillator is moving in the neutral zone after exiting overbought territory. This suggests a balance of forces and anticipation of a new driver. The nearest direction will depend on a breakout from the range, as consolidation above 1.3600 will resume growth. A breakout below 1.3470 will strengthen the correction.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1.3600 and 1.3650

Key support levels: 1.3500 and 1.3470





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3600 would confirm renewed growth after the consolidation phase. If the backdrop remains positive, the pair could move towards 1.3650.

Take Profit: 1.3650

Stop Loss: 1.3535

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below 1.3500 would indicate a correction amid political risks and rising demand for the dollar. Pressure may intensify towards the 1.3470 zone and lower.

Take Profit: 1.3450

Stop Loss: 1.3565

Risk factors

Risks to growth include heightened geopolitical tensions and renewed demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset. Another factor could be the Bank of England's cautious tone, which would limit the pound’s potential for strengthening.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair appears fairly solid, but it clearly needs positive momentum. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 22 April 2026, does not rule out a move towards 1.3600.

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