The GBPUSD pair fell to 1.3400 and then stalled. The political crisis in the UK is unlikely to end quickly. Find out more in our analysis for 20 May 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair remains under pressure due to the rising US dollar and the UK’s domestic problems

The market is still expecting the Bank of England to raise interest rates at the July meeting

GBPUSD forecast for 20 May 2026: 1.3300

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate paused its decline near 1.3400 on Wednesday. The pound was previously pressured by weak UK labour market data, which showed that British employers cut hiring and posted fewer new vacancies in April.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the decline in employment was the sharpest since May 2020, the period at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the agency noted that the figures may still be revised.

A stronger dollar is putting additional pressure on the GBP. Investors are simultaneously assessing cautious hopes for de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise rates later this year.

A stabilising factor has come from reports that the potential candidate for the Labour Party leadership, Andy Burnham, does not plan to change the government’s current budget constraints. The market interpreted this as a signal of continued fiscal stability.

At the same time, political uncertainty in the UK persists. Andy Burnham is considering participation in the parliamentary elections, potentially challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is facing pressure within the Labour Party.

Weak employment data could also dampen expectations of an aggressive Bank of England rate hike. But the market is still pricing in the likelihood of a rate increase as early as the July meeting.

The political crisis in the UK is unlikely to end quickly. If a leadership contest develops, uncertainty may last throughout the summer, potentially limiting international investor interest in British assets.

The GBPUSD forecast is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair remains under pressure after a confident decline from the May highs near 1.3640. After a series of failed attempts to consolidate above 1.3600, the market moved into a deeper correction. Last week, quotes dropped sharply below 1.3450 and reached the 1.3300 area, where sellers temporarily weakened their pressure.

After rebounding from the local lows, the pound managed to recover to 1.3400–1.3410, but the upward move still looks limited. The price remains below the middle Bollinger Band, and attempts to rise are accompanied by quick selling. Volatility is gradually declining after the impulsive fall, indicating a transition into a short-term consolidation phase.

The technical picture remains moderately negative. MACD remains in negative territory, although the pace of decline is slowing. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards from oversold territory, signalling the probability of a local corrective rise. The nearest resistance is located in the 1.3450–1.3535 area, while the support level lies near 1.3300. As long as the GBPUSD pair remains below 1.3450, the risks of a continued downward move remain.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 1.3450 and 1.3535

Key support levels: 1.3300 and 1.3250





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3300 support level would increase pressure on the pound amid weak UK labour market data, political uncertainty, and a strong US dollar. In this case, the decline could continue towards 1.3250.

Take Profit: 1.3250

Stop Loss: 1.3345

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3450 would indicate a corrective recovery after the recent decline and would allow buyers to test the 1.3535 area.

Take Profit: 1.3535

Stop Loss: 1.3410

Risk factors

GBPUSD remains under pressure due to the UK’s domestic problems and the strengthening of the US dollar. Political uncertainty around a possible Labour Party leadership contest is limiting interest in British assets. Expectations that the Fed will maintain a hawkish policy continue to support the US currency.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair fell and has now paused. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 20 May 2026, does not rule out a move towards 1.3300.

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