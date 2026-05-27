The GBPUSD pair is hovering around 1.3454, with domestic statistics and signals from the Middle East being crucial for the pound. Find out more in our analysis for 27 May 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair has paused, but the overall trend remains negative

The UK economy has too many domestic problems for the pound to be stable

GBPUSD forecast for 27 May 2026: 1.3435

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is consolidating near 1.3454 on Wednesday. The pound remains under moderate pressure amid mixed UK statistics and uncertainty around negotiations between the US and Iran.

The latest data showed a deterioration in the UK economy. Retail sales in April fell by 1.3% compared to March, marking the steepest decline in almost a year and coming in significantly worse than market forecasts. UK consumers are cutting spending on fuel and non-essential purchases due to high energy prices and overall uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East.

Weak signals from the labour market are putting additional pressure on the pound. The unemployment rate is gradually rising. At the same time, real household incomes have virtually stopped being adjusted due to accelerating inflation amid the surge in oil prices.

Investors are also paying special attention to the deterioration in the state of UK public finances. In April, the UK budget deficit reached its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic, with borrowing up to 24.3 billion pounds, significantly above market expectations.

Despite the UK economy's domestic challenges, the pound is still holding relatively steady due to the partial weakening of the dollar and a cautious improvement in sentiment around negotiations between the US and Iran. However, the market continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East, oil price movements, and Fed rate expectations very closely.

The GBPUSD forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair remains under pressure after the strong decline from the May highs around 1.3640. After failed attempts to consolidate above 1.3600, the market reversed downwards and fell sharply towards the 1.3300–1.3315 area in mid-May. It was here that sellers began to take profits, allowing the pound to move into recovery.

The GBPUSD pair is currently trading around 1.3450 and is in a sideways consolidation phase after rebounding from local lows. Recent sessions have taken place within the 1.3435–1.3535 range. The price is hovering near the middle Bollinger Band, while volatility is gradually decreasing. Upside attempts are limited for now, with sellers remaining active in the 1.3485–1.3535 area.

The technical picture appears neutral with a moderately negative bias. MACD is gradually moving out of negative territory, indicating waning downward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards from oversold territory, signalling the probability of short-term corrective growth. The nearest resistance is located around 1.3485–1.3535, while support levels stand at 1.3435 and 1.3300. As long as the GBPUSD pair remains below 1.3535, the risks of renewed pressure on the pound remain.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward with signs of local stabilisation

Key resistance levels: 1.3485 and 1.3535

Key support levels: 1.3435 and 1.3300





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3435 support level would increase pressure on the pound amid weak UK statistics, deterioration in UK public finances, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish policy.

Take Profit: 1.3300

Stop Loss: 1.3470

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3485 would indicate a corrective recovery after the recent decline and allow buyers to test the 1.3535 area.

Take Profit: 1.3535

Stop Loss: 1.3445

Risk factors

The GBPUSD pair remains under pressure from domestic problems in the UK economy and uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East. US PCE inflation expectations and further signals from the Federal Reserve remain additional risk factors for the GBPUSD rate.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair is consolidating, but the overall trend remains negative. The forecast for today, 27 May 2026, suggests a retest of the 1.3435 level.

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