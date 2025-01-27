Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 27 January 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a growth wave to 1.0520, followed by a correction wave. On 27 January 2025, a new downward wave to 1.0150 is expected, with the first target at 1.0348.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix centred at 1.0348, which is crucial for EURUSD. The market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0520. A decline to the central line at 1.0430 is anticipated, with further movement to the lower boundary at 1.0348 possible if the level is breached.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest potential declines to 1.0430 and 1.0348.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is consolidating around 155.48. On 27 January 2025, a decline to 154.44 is likely. If this level is broken, further movement to 154.20 as the first target is expected. After reaching this level, a new growth wave to 156.56 may follow.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix centred at 156.56. The market is retracing from the central line of the price Envelope at 156.69 and is developing a downward wave to its lower boundary at 154.20.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential declines to 154.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD completed a growth wave to 1.2500. On 27 January 2025, a new downward wave to 1.2300 is expected as the first target.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix centred at 1.2344. The market has reached its target near the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2500. A decline to the central line at 1.2300 is anticipated, with further movement to the lower boundary at 1.2100 possible if the level is breached.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest potential declines to 1.2300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a growth wave to 0.6328. On 27 January 2025, a new downward wave to 0.6250 is expected. If this level is broken, further movement to 0.6205 as the first target is possible.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix centred at 0.6205. The market is consolidating below the upper boundary of the price Envelope. A breakout downwards may lead to a decline to the central line at 0.6205, followed by potential movement to the lower boundary at 0.6138.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest potential declines to 0.6205.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues to consolidate around 1.4384. On 27 January 2025, this range may expand to 1.4452. After reaching this level, a downward wave to 1.4255 is expected.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the correction matrix centred at 1.4384, which is crucial for USDCAD. The market is expected to develop a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4255, followed by potential movement to the central line at 1.4384.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.4255.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a growth wave to 2,785. On 27 January 2025, a downward wave to 2,740 is expected as the local target. If this level is breached, further movement to 2,689 is possible.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix centred at 2,689. The market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2,785. A decline to the central line at 2,740 is anticipated.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest potential declines to 2,740 and 2,689.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude completed a correction wave to 76.60. On 27 January 2025, consolidation around this level is expected. An upward breakout may lead to a growth wave to 81.48 as the local target.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott Wave structure and the correction matrix centred at 79.37, which is key for Brent. The market has completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 76.60. Growth to its central line at 79.37, followed by continuation to 81.48, is anticipated.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth to 79.37 and 81.48.



