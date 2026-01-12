The USDCAD rate is on the rise, climbing into the area around 1.3900 amid an increase in unemployment in Canada. Discover more in our analysis for 12 January 2026.

USDCAD forecast: key takeaways

Market focus : Canada’s unemployment rate rose from 6.5% to 6.8% in December

: Canada’s unemployment rate rose from 6.5% to 6.8% in December Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards USDCAD forecast for 12 January 2026: 1.3800 and 1.4000

Fundamental analysis

The Canadian dollar weakened to 1.3900 per US dollar, reaching a monthly low. Pressure on the Canadian currency was driven by a clear deterioration in labour market conditions, which weakened arguments in favour of potential tightening of the Bank of Canada’s policy.

December data showed that the unemployment rate increased from 6.5% to 6.8%, significantly above expectations. A slowdown in wage growth to 3.7% year-on-year from 4.0% indicates easing domestic inflationary pressure.

USDCAD technical analysis

On the H1 chart, USDCAD quotes are showing upward momentum, reaching the 1.3900 area. The Alligator indicator is also pointing higher, confirming the current bullish dynamics. After a brief correction, the upward movement may continue.

The short-term USDCAD forecast suggests a correction towards the 1.3800 support level if bears hold quotes below the 1.3920 level. Conversely, if bulls push the price above 1.3920, growth may continue towards the 1.4000 area.





Summary

The USDCAD pair is showing upward dynamics, rising to the 1.3900 area, with the Canadian currency pressured by disappointing unemployment data, which recorded an increase to 6.8% in December.

