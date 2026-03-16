The USDCAD pair is awaiting the Fed and BoC interest rate decisions, with quotes testing the 1.3700 level. Find more details in our analysis for 16 March 2026.
Today’s USDCAD outlook is optimistic for the CAD: after a correction, the pair may continue its downward trajectory, with quotes currently around 1.3700.
The key drivers for the USDCAD pair this week:
This week, the USDCAD pair will be pulled between high oil prices (supportive for the CAD) and broad demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset. Wednesday will be the day of truth, with the decisions of the two central banks setting the pair’s direction through the end of the month.
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair formed a Harami reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may continue a downward wave as the signal plays out. With the price testing the upper boundary of the descending channel, a drop towards the nearest support level at 1.3630 is possible. A breakout below this level would open the potential for the downtrend.
At the same time, the forecast for 16 March 2026 also includes a scenario where the price undergoes a correction towards 1.3770 before resuming the decline.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above 1.3715 would confirm a breakout from the local consolidation and create conditions for a rise towards 1.3925. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:8. The upside potential is about 210 pips with a risk of around 25 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 1.3630 support level would increase selling pressure and open the way to 1.3550. Losing this zone would restore the downtrend formed in early February.
Key factors for the USDCAD pair remain the dynamics of oil and gold, which support the CAD, and expectations for the Bank of Canada’s policy after weak GDP (-0.6% y/y in Q4). Additional pressure or support will depend on USD performance and a reassessment of Fed and BoC rate expectations.
The CAD continues to try to regain ground ahead of the interest rate decisions. USDCAD technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 1.3630 area.
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