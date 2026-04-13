USDCAD is under pressure from geopolitics and oil prices, with quotes testing the 1.3850 level. Details in our analysis for 13 April 2026.

USDCAD forecast: key takeaways

The failure of a 21-hour marathon of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad

The U.S. president announced the start of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Rising oil prices support the CAD

USDCAD forecast for 13 April 2026: 1.3940 or 1.3810

Fundamental analysis

Today’s USDCAD outlook looks optimistic for the USD. USDCAD opened the week with an upside gap and is now consolidating near 1.3855. The pair is caught in the eye of a perfect storm: strong demand for the U.S. dollar as a safe haven is colliding with an oil rally that supports the Canadian dollar.

The main weekend headline that flipped market sentiment was the failure of a 21-hour marathon of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad.

Key developments:

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said he made a final and best offer, but Iran refused the terms, leading to a deadlock

President Donald Trump immediately announced the start of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—U.S. naval forces will intercept any vessels attempting to enter or exit this strategic artery

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) will begin enforcing the blockade at 14:00 GMT

Market reaction: Investors rushed into the dollar as the primary safe haven, triggering the upside gap at the start of the week.

However, further USDCAD gains are being capped by an explosive rally in oil prices—the Canadian dollar’s second trump card.

Brent crude rose to 97.70 USD per barrel, opening the session with a gap

The Hormuz blockade creates a real threat of supply disruptions—around 20% of global oil flows through this narrow passage

Ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon and threats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps add fuel to the fire

Canada is a major energy exporter to the U.S. Every $1 rise in oil prices automatically improves Canada’s trade balance and attracts capital into the CAD. If credible signs of a return to diplomacy between Iran and the U.S. appear, the geopolitical risk premium embedded in the dollar could fade quickly, and the pair may correct lower.

USDCAD today is a textbook “perfect storm.” The collapse of talks and the Hormuz blockade push the dollar higher as a haven. But Brent’s jump to 97.70 USD pulls the Canadian dollar the other way, preventing a sharp upside run. The resistance zone around 1.3880–1.3900 is likely to be the line that determines the winner in the coming days. As long as the door to diplomacy remains open, any sharp spike may be treated as a chance to sell at elevated levels.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, USDCAD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, after a pullback, the pair may resume the upward wave as the signal plays out. With price holding within an ascending channel, a move toward the nearest resistance at 1.3940 is likely. A breakout above it would open the way for trend continuation.

At the same time, the forecast for April 13, 2026 also allows for an alternative path: a correction toward 1.3810 before growth resumes.

USDCAD overview

Asset: USDCAD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1.3940 and 1.4000

Key support levels: 1.3810 and 1.3700





USDCAD trading scenarios for today

USDCAD trading scenarios for today

Base scenario (Buy Stop)

A sustained move above 1.3880 would confirm continuation of the uptrend and open the way to 1.4000. Risk/reward is around 1:4 if external pressure on the CAD persists.

Take Profit: 1.4000

Stop Loss: 1.3850

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A break below support at 1.3810 would signal weakening of the uptrend and the start of a correction, with downside potential toward 1.3700.

Take Profit: 1.3700

Stop Loss: 1.3840

Risk factors

Key drivers remain geopolitics and oil dynamics. Higher energy prices support the CAD, but safe-haven demand for the USD and expectations of a hawkish Fed stance continue to underpin the dollar.

Summary

After opening the week with a gap, price is forming a corrective wave under geopolitical pressure. USDCAD technical analysis suggests a move toward 1.3940 and then 1.4000 after the pullback.

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