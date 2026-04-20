After declining, the USDCAD pair is forming a pullback while waiting for data from Canada. Quotes are trading around 1.3680. Find out more in our analysis for 20 April 2026.
Today’s USDCAD forecast looks positive for the USD. The USDCAD pair is balancing between two powerful but opposing forces. On Monday morning, quotes are trading around 1.3680, reflecting renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran.
The market seemed to breathe a sigh of relief last week: Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the USDCAD pair reached new lows, falling to 1.3650, but the optimism proved premature.
Events affecting the USDCAD rate:
The market reaction created a paradoxical picture: the dollar rose as a safe haven, but oil also surged, supporting the CAD. As a result, the pair became stuck in a narrow range, hesitating to make a decisive move.
Key inflation data in Canada, CPI for March, is due today. This is the main event of the day, which could become a trigger for the pair.
Forecasts and expectations:
Bank of Canada (BoC) position:
The next BoC rate meeting will take place on 29 April. If today’s inflation data comes in well above the forecast, this will increase the chances of a hawkish move and strengthen the CAD.
The USDCAD pair is caught in a vice between geopolitics and monetary policy. The renewed conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is supporting the USD as a safe-haven asset, while rising oil prices are pulling the Canadian dollar in the opposite direction. Today’s inflation data from Canada will be the trigger that determines whether the pair can rise above 1.3700 and consolidate there, or whether it will plunge to new monthly lows. The market has frozen in anticipation of the figures.
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, after the correction, it may continue the upward wave following this signal. Since quotes are within an ascending channel, growth towards the nearest resistance level at 1.3750 may be expected. A breakout above this level would open the way for a continued uptrend.
At the same time, the forecast for 20 April 2026 also includes a market scenario in which the price corrects towards the 1.3645 mark before growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 1.3750 would confirm the start of an uptrend and open the way towards 1.4000 if external pressure on the CAD remains.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 1.3645 support level would indicate stronger pressure on the USD and continued downward movement, with the potential for quotes to fall towards the 1.3555 area.
Geopolitics and oil prices remain factors influencing the USDCAD rate. Rising energy prices are supporting the CAD, but demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset and expectations of hawkish Fed policy are keeping the USD strong.
The USDCAD pair remains under the influence of geopolitics and oil prices, which are supporting the CAD. USDCAD technical analysis suggests growth towards 1.3750 after a correction.
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