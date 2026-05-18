Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tension, USDCAD is in a difficult position. The current quote is 1.3735. More details are in our analysis for 18 May 2026.

USDCAD forecast: key takeaways

New threats from Washington are pushing both the USD and oil higher

Escalation in the Middle East is supporting the USD

Expensive oil is supporting the CAD

USDCAD forecast for 18 May 2026: 1.3835 or 1.3690

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for the USDCAD price today, 18 May 2026, shows that the pair continues to rise while testing April levels. On Monday morning, quotes are consolidating around 1.3735.

The main trigger of volatility in USDCAD is the new threats from Washington, which are simultaneously pushing both the USD and oil higher. On Sunday, Donald Trump published a warning to Iran: the clock is ticking, and if Tehran does not start acting quickly, nothing will remain, adding that time is critical.

The geopolitical crisis in the Middle East is creating a unique situation for USDCAD. On the one hand, escalation is pushing the USD higher as a safe haven, supporting growth in USDCAD. On the other hand, the same news is lifting the oil price, and expensive oil traditionally strengthens the CAD, limiting the pair’s upside.

The USDCAD pair has fallen into a trap. Escalation in the Middle East is pushing the dollar higher, while oil is pulling it lower through CAD strength, creating a tug-of-war right at the monthly high. Trump’s meeting in the Situation Room tomorrow will become the decisive trigger: either the pair finally breaks through resistance and continues rising above 1.3800, or it reverses and falls below 1.3700, forming a downward wave.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD price formed a Harami reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may continue the corrective wave as part of the received signal. Since quotes remain within the boundaries of an upward channel, a pullback to the nearest support at 1.3690 can be expected. If the price rebounds from this level, the market will open the prospect of continuing the upward trend.

At the same time, the forecast for 18 May 2026 also contains a market scenario in which the USDCAD rate rises to 1.3835 after the correction.

USDCAD overview

Asset: USDCAD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 1.3835 and 1.3940

Key support levels: 1.3690 and 1.3560





USDCAD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation of quotes above 1.3765 will confirm USD strength and the continuation of the upward trend, which will open the way towards 1.3835.

Take Profit: 1.3835

Stop Loss: 1.3745

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout of support at 1.3690 will become a signal of stronger pressure on the USD and the formation of a downward wave. In that case, the fall in quotes may continue towards 1.3560.

Take Profit: 1.3560

Stop Loss: 1.3715

Risk factors

The factors influencing the USDCAD rate remain geopolitics and oil dynamics. Rising energy prices are supporting the CAD, but demand for the dollar as a safe haven and expectations of tighter Fed monetary policy are preserving the strength of the USD. If Brent continues to rise, this will strengthen the CAD even further.

Summary

The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is exerting a dual impact on USDCAD. The USD is strengthening as a safe haven, while the CAD is being supported by expensive oil. Technical analysis of USDCAD suggests a correction in quotes towards support at 1.3690 before growth.

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