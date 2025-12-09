The USDJPY pair is forming a correction ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision, with the price testing the 156.00 level. Discover more in our analysis for 9 December 2025.
The number of job vacancies in the US labour market, known as JOLTS job openings, is generally a positive factor for the US dollar. It is a monthly report that covers open positions in sectors such as trade, manufacturing, and office services. This indicator reflects the number of vacancies remaining unfilled on the last business day of the month.
The report is published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and is based on the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), in which employers assess staff levels, vacancies, hiring, and layoffs at their enterprises. The data is analysed and published monthly with breakdowns by industry and region.
Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the actual value may decrease to 7.200 million. A reduction in job openings is interpreted as a positive factor for the US dollar.
Expectations surrounding the Fed’s interest rate decision add some instability, but given that markets have long priced in a likely rate cut, increased volatility after the release may not materialise.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is now trading around 156.00. At this stage, the price may continue its upward wave following the pattern’s signal, with an upside target at 156.70.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which the price dips towards 155.35 without testing the resistance level.
A decline in US job openings partially supports the USD. The USDJPY technical analysis suggests a corrective move towards 156.70 before a decline.
