USDJPY is showing an upward correction, rising above the 155.00 level after mixed US employment data. Details — in our analysis for 17 December 2025.
US labor market data for November showed that the unemployment rate increased to 4.6%, the highest level since 2021, although job growth slightly exceeded expectations. Markets currently estimate the probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its January meeting at around 75%.
Investors are preparing for the Bank of Japan meeting scheduled for this week. The central bank is expected to raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Friday. Market attention will be focused on comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda after the meeting, as they may provide guidance on the regulator’s monetary policy outlook for the coming year.
On the H1 chart, USDJPY is showing moderate growth, having consolidated above the 155.00 level. The Alligator indicator is moving upward, confirming the current upward correction. Further growth toward the local resistance level at 156.00 remains possible.
Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the pair may continue to rise if bulls manage to hold above the 155.00 level. A decline in quotes would become likely if bears regain control and confidently consolidate below 155.00, in which case a correction toward support at 154.35 may follow.
