The USDJPY rate is strengthening amid expectations of changes in Japan’s monetary policy. The current quote stands at 155.93. Details — in our analysis for 18 December 2025.
The USDJPY pair is strengthening for the second consecutive trading session after a confident rebound from the key support area around 154.65. On the daily chart, the risk of forming a Double Bottom reversal pattern remains, with its upper boundary located at the 156.90 level.
The Japanese yen continues to face pressure following statements by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who confirmed plans to support economic growth and increase tax revenues. These measures have intensified market concerns regarding a further deterioration of Japan’s fiscal position.
Additional investor attention is focused on the two-day Bank of Japan meeting, after which a 25 basis point increase in the key interest rate is expected. The rationale for tightening policy remains persistent inflation, supported by high food prices and staying above the BoJ’s 2% target.
USDJPY quotes have broken out of the descending channel and continue to move within the formation of a Double Bottom reversal pattern. The USDJPY forecast for today предполагает further growth of the currency pair toward the 157.25 level.
An additional signal in favor of the bullish scenario is formed by the Stochastic Oscillator: the signal lines have exited the oversold area and formed a bullish crossover, indicating strengthening buying activity.
A firm move above the 156.50 level will confirm the bullish scenario, reinforce expectations of completion of the Double Bottom pattern, and create conditions for further upside in the pair.
The USDJPY pair retains upside potential after rebounding from support at 154.65, while expectations of a BoJ rate hike and continued pressure on the yen increase the likelihood of a move toward the upper boundary of the Double Bottom pattern. Technical analysis of USDJPY confirms a bullish impulse, with a sustained move above 156.50 opening the way for further growth toward 157.25.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.