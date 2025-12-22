USDJPY is correcting after testing the key resistance at 157.65. The current quote is 157.29. Details — in our analysis for 22 December 2025.
USDJPY is declining after a sharp rise on Friday, as Japanese authorities signaled readiness for currency intervention. Officials stated their intention to take measures against excessive exchange-rate volatility, emphasizing concerns about sharp and one-sided movements of the yen.
These comments followed statements by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who warned that Japan is prepared to respond to speculative operations in the foreign exchange market. He noted that yen depreciation leads to higher import costs and increases pressure on households.
Despite the recent interest rate hike, the yen remains under pressure. Monetary tightening has had only a limited effect in supporting the national currency.
USDJPY quotes are correcting within an ascending channel and remain above the EMA-65, indicating that the overall bullish impulse remains intact. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests a resumption of growth and a move toward the 158.65 level after the completion of the short-term correction.
Additional confirmation of the bullish scenario is provided by the Stochastic Oscillator. Its signal lines have turned down from the overbought area and are approaching the support line.
A sustained break and consolidation above the 157.65 level will serve as a key technical signal in favor of trend continuation.
The USDJPY correction remains limited due to verbal intervention by Japanese authorities. Technical analysis confirms the preservation of the upward trend: holding above the EMA-65 and a breakout above 157.65 would create conditions for renewed growth toward the 158.65 target.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.