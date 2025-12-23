USDJPY is declining, falling into the area around 156.00 amid statements from Japan about the possibility of taking measures to curb currency fluctuations. Details — in our analysis for 23 December 2025.
The Japanese yen strengthened to around 156 yen per dollar, supported by fresh signals of possible intervention by the authorities. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that Japan has “freedom of action” to counter excessive exchange rate fluctuations.
Her remarks followed comments from Japan’s top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, who emphasized that officials would take “appropriate” measures against excessive exchange rate volatility, reflecting concerns about sharp, one-sided weakening trends in the national currency.
USDJPY quotes are declining within the current downward correction. The Alligator indicator has turned downward, confirming the prevailing bearish momentum. The local support level is currently at 154.35.
Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the pair may continue to decline toward the 154.35 support level if bears manage to maintain control. An upward move can be discussed if bulls manage to hold prices above the 156.00 level, in which case growth toward 157.00 may follow.
USDJPY has slipped into the 156.00 area during a downward correction. Market participants remain cautious amid concerns over possible Bank of Japan interventions.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.