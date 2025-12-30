The yen has made another attempt to strengthen against the USD, with USDJPY quotes trading around the 156.00 level. Details — in our analysis for 30 December 2025.
The outlook for 30 December 2025 appears optimistic for the JPY. The USDJPY pair is forming a corrective wave and is trading around the 156.00 level.
According to forecasts, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims may rise to 227K, compared to the previous reading of 214K. While the increase is modest, an actual figure worse than expected could further weaken the USD and trigger continued downside in USDJPY.
Key drivers influencing USDJPY dynamics:
On the H4 chart, USDJPY formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is currently trading around the 156.00 level. At this stage, the pair may continue developing an upward wave as part of the pattern’s realization, with 157.00 acting as the upside target.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, in which quotes decline toward 155.50 before resuming growth.
Amid declining trading volumes ahead of the calendar year-end, the yen continues attempts to strengthen. Technical analysis of USDJPY suggests a correction toward the 155.50 support level before a potential recovery.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.