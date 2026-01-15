The yen attempts to regain ground, with the USDJPY rate trading near the 158.45 level. Discover more in our analysis for 15 January 2026.
The forecast for 15 January 2026 appears optimistic for the USD. The USDJPY pair, having formed a corrective wave, is trading near the 158.45 level.
The main triggers influencing the USDJPY rate:
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 158.45. At this stage, it may continue an upward wave following the pattern signal, with the 160.00 level acting as an upside target in this scenario.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, with a decline towards the 158.00 level before growth resumes.
Main scenario (Buy Limit)
A correction towards the 158.40 level may indicate that conditions are forming for a long scenario.
The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the take-profit target amounts to 160 pips, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
Short positions are possible if the price breaks and consolidates below the 158.10 support level.
The main risk factor for the bullish scenario remains a weaker-than-expected US labour market report, which may weaken the US dollar.
US fundamental factors work against the USD, while USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards the 160.00 level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.