Positive fundamental data from Japan continues to support the yen, with USDJPY quotes trading around the 154.70 level. Discover more in our analysis for 2 February 2026.
The USDJPY pair is forming a corrective wave and may continue to decline, with quotes currently trading around the 154.70 level.
Key triggers influencing the USDJPY rate:
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 154.80. At this stage, the pair may continue its downward movement as the pattern plays out, with the downside target at 153.00.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which quotes rise towards 156.00 without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 154.40 level will confirm a resumption of the bearish momentum and create conditions for a decline towards the 151.50 area. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5, with the move developing amid seller dominance and elevated volatility.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
The bearish scenario will be invalidated if the price breaks and consolidates above the 156.00–156.50 resistance zone. In this case, downside pressure will weaken, and upward movement may evolve into a deeper corrective rebound after the January decline.
A decline in USDJPY may be limited if the US dollar recovers amid tighter Fed policy expectations. An additional risk factor would be a softening of rhetoric about currency intervention and a more restrained stance from the Bank of Japan, which would reduce support for the yen.
The yen continues to strengthen amid rumours of intervention. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 153.00 level.
