The USD continues to strengthen against the yen amid stabilising US inflation, with the USDJPY pair trading around 155.00. Find out more in our analysis for 24 February 2026.
The outlook for 24 February 2026 remains optimistic for the USD. After a pullback, the USDJPY rate is forming an upward wave and may continue to rise. The pair is currently trading near 155.00.
Key drivers influencing the USDJPY rate:
Inflation in Japan continues to decline, prompting the BoJ to keep interest rates unchanged in the near term.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 155.00. At this stage, the pair may continue its upward momentum as the pattern plays out, with the next target at 156.55.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, in which quotes correct towards 154.20 before rising higher.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above 156.55 may create conditions for opening long positions and increase pressure on the yen. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The upside potential is about 95 pips with a risk of around 35 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
The bearish scenario will be activated if the price breaks and consolidates below the 154.20 support level, opening the way for further decline.
Risks to the bullish USDJPY scenario include a softer Federal Reserve tone, which could weaken demand for the dollar and push the pair lower. An additional invalidation signal would be a breakout and consolidation below 154.20, indicating continued seller dominance and a renewed downward momentum.
The yen continues to lose ground amid accommodative monetary policy from the BoJ. Technical analysis suggests the USDJPY pair may rise towards 156.55.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.