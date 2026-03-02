The USDJPY pair maintains its upward momentum amid pressure on the yen and solid support for the US dollar from macroeconomic factors, with the rate currently at 156.86. Discover more in our analysis for 2 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Escalation of tensions in the Middle East has increased demand for safe-haven assets

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over further rate hikes

Accelerating inflation complicates rate cuts for the Federal Reserve, strengthening the US dollar

USDJPY forecast for 2 March 2026: 158.05

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is sharply rising, with buyers aiming to test the 157.55 resistance level. The yen remains under pressure. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have boosted demand for safe-haven assets, including US government bonds, which supports the US dollar.

Investors continue to assess the outlook for the BoJ monetary policy. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over further interest rate increases during a meeting with the regulator’s head. The market interpreted these signals as favouring a more accommodative stance from the Bank of Japan, which adds further pressure on the yen.

At the same time, inflationary pressure in the US has intensified. The Producer Price Index rose by 0.5% in January, while the market expected an increase of 0.3%. Stronger price dynamics complicate the Fed’s transition towards interest rate cuts. Strong inflation signals strengthen the US dollar.

Overall, the fundamental backdrop supports further USDJPY growth with a focus on testing the 157.55 level.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair is testing the immediate resistance level at 156.85. The price is advancing actively after rebounding from the EMA-65, reflecting growing buying pressure and sustained interest in long positions.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests continued growth towards 158.05. The technical picture remains in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator confirms the upward scenario, with its signal lines forming a bullish crossover after rebounding from the ascending support line, indicating renewed momentum. A confident breakout above the local resistance level with consolidation above 156.85 would confirm the main scenario. In this case, the market will receive an additional technical signal for sustained upward movement, with the potential to move to the height of the formed price pattern.

The alternative scenario will unfold if the price breaks below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and consolidates under 156.25. Such a signal would indicate weakening buyer positions and open the door for a deeper downward correction towards 155.45.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 156.85 and 157.55

Key support levels: 156.45 and 155.65





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout of the local resistance level with consolidation above 156.95 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and create conditions for opening long positions. The potential profit upon reaching the take-profit level stands at 110 pips, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4.

Take Profit: 158.05

Stop Loss: 156.70

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 156.35 would increase selling pressure and may trigger a deeper bearish correction.

Take Profit: 155.60

Stop Loss: 156.80

Risk factors

A key risk to the bullish scenario would be easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could dampen demand for safe-haven assets and trigger profit-taking in the USDJPY pair. Additional pressure may arise from more hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan or signs of slowing US inflation, which would strengthen expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and lead to US dollar weakness.

Summary

USDJPY technical analysis indicates continued upward momentum, with the price expected to rise to 158.05 if it consolidates above 156.85. Fundamentally, the pair remains supported by geopolitical risks, dovish signals from Japanese authorities, and persistent inflationary pressure in the US, which limits the scope for rate cuts and strengthens the US dollar.

Open Account