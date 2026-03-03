The USDJPY pair is correcting towards 157.23. Investors are monitoring developments in the energy market. Find out more in our analysis for 3 March 2026.
On Tuesday, the USDJPY rate stood at 157.23. The yen is attempting to recover part of its recent losses. Earlier, pressure on the Japanese currency intensified due to rising energy prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, since Japan is heavily dependent on energy imports.
Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that authorities are prepared to consider currency interventions to support the yen. According to her, the government is monitoring the weakening exchange rate and coordinating actions with the US.
Japan’s economy faces a dual challenge: weak growth on one hand and persistent inflation on the other. This complicates the policy path of the Bank of Japan. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino confirmed the intention to continue raising interest rates but did not specify a timeline.
Investors are awaiting remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda later today for additional guidance.
Last week, the government nominated two academics advocating a dovish stance to the Bank of Japan’s board. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over potential further rate hikes.
The outlook for USDJPY is positive.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a low near 152.25–152.30 after a sharp decline in early February. From this zone, a steady upward reversal began. The rise was accompanied by expanding Bollinger Bands, indicating strengthening momentum and increasing volatility.
The pair then formed a sequence of higher lows and higher highs. Key levels at 153.98 and 155.52 were broken, accelerating the move. In late February, the price reached the 157.75 resistance level and tested the 157.70–157.90 area.
Currently, the pair is trading slightly below local highs, around 157.20–157.40. After the strong impulse, momentum has slowed: candlesticks are less directional, and short-term consolidation is forming below the 157.75 resistance level. Bollinger Bands remain wide but are beginning to flatten, suggesting a pause in growth.
The nearest support level lies at 155.52, followed by 153.98, with the key resistance level at 157.75. The overall H4 structure remains bullish; however, near the upper boundary of the range, the risk of a local correction or sideways movement increases before another attempt at growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above 157.75 would confirm continued upward momentum after a series of higher lows and highs and open the way towards 158.50. The potential move is about 75 pips with a risk of approximately 30–35 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is close to 1:2.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A consolidation below 155.52 would increase corrective pressure after testing the highs and create conditions for a decline towards 153.98.
Risks to the bullish scenario include hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of Japan or currency interventions by authorities. Energy price dynamics and Fed rate expectations will also influence the pair: a weaker US dollar could correct USDJPY’s upward movement.
The USDJPY pair has strengthened significantly and is now pausing for a correction. The forecast for 3 March 2026 suggests continued growth towards 157.75.
