The USDJPY pair is recovering after rebounding from a key support level amid expectations of a dovish BoJ policy, with the rate currently standing at 156.98. Discover more in our analysis for 5 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japan’s economy continues to show weak growth while inflation remains elevated

The market has increased expectations that the BoJ will keep interest rates unchanged

Support for accommodative monetary policy increases investor interest in buying USDJPY

USDJPY forecast for 5 March 2026: 158.70

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair is undergoing an upward correction after rebounding from the 156.70 support level. However, selling pressure has increased near 157.60, which has capped the rise for the second time.

Japan’s economy continues to face weak growth and persistently high inflation driven by external risks. This forces market participants to revise their expectations for the Bank of Japan’s future rate policy. The BoJ governor warned that the conflict in the Middle East could put significant pressure on Japan’s economy. Such remarks strengthen expectations that the Japanese regulator may keep rates unchanged in the near term, which in turn supports the current upswing in the USDJPY rate.

Market participants are also closely watching the military situation. The escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran has entered its sixth day. Reports say US forces sank an Iranian military vessel, which has only intensified geopolitical tensions and increased uncertainty across markets.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair is rising after bouncing from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. Buyers are attempting to gain a foothold above the EMA-65, indicating continued upward momentum. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests a continued rise with a target of 158.70.

The technical picture remains bullish. The Stochastic Oscillator signals growing buying pressure despite the current correction. The oscillator values bounced from the support line and formed a bullish crossover, indicating potential for the uptrend to resume. A confident breakout above the upper boundary of the corrective channel, with prices consolidating above 157.50, will confirm the main scenario and increase the likelihood of a sustained rally.

The alternative scenario suggests a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and a drop below 156.25. If this occurs, it would indicate weakening buyer positions and increase the risk of a deeper correction.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 157.45 and 158.05

Key support levels: 156.80 and 156.20





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above 157.50 would confirm a breakout from the descending corrective channel and signal renewed bullish momentum. The potential move is about 120 pips with a risk of around 60 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2.

Take Profit: 158.70

Stop Loss: 156.90

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 156.25 would indicate a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and increase selling pressure.

Take Profit: 155.40

Stop Loss: 157.20

Risk factors

A key risk to further upside in USDJPY remains the strong resistance level at 157.60, where sellers have already capped the rally twice. Additional pressure may arise if the pair breaks below the local support level at 156.25, which would strengthen corrective sentiment and increase the likelihood of a deeper decline.

Summary

The combination of expectations for continued accommodative BoJ policy and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran continues to support USDJPY’s upward momentum, despite the nearby resistance level at 157.60. USDJPY technical analysis indicates continued upside potential, with a possible move towards 158.70 if prices consolidate above 157.65.

