The USDJPY pair climbed to 159.58. The market is closely watching the key resistance level near 160.00. Discover more in our analysis for 16 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair continues to rise with brief pauses for correction

The market expects the Bank of Japan to keep the interest rate unchanged this week

USDJPY forecast for 16 March 2026: 160.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair remains near local highs around 159.58 on Monday. The yen is currently attempting to recoup some of its losses, supported by market concerns that approaching the key 160 level could trigger currency intervention by the authorities.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the government is closely monitoring currency market developments and is ready to take decisive measures if necessary.

Last week, the yen fell for the fourth consecutive week amid the conflict around Iran and higher oil prices. All of this is putting pressure on Japan’s economy as a major energy importer.

The market is also discussing the possibility that the US could form a coalition to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. However, a senior Japanese official noted that the threshold for Japan’s participation in such operations remains extremely high.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hold its policy rate steady this week, given the high uncertainty about how the conflict around Iran could affect the country’s economy.

The USDJPY outlook is positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair maintains a steady uptrend that has been developing since mid-February. The pair is forming a series of higher lows and higher highs, gradually moving upwards along the middle Bollinger Band.

After rising from the 154.00–155.00 area, the price consolidated above the key 155.52 zone, which previously acted as resistance and now serves as support. The move then accelerated, and the pair climbed into the 159.50–160.00 area.

In recent sessions, the price has been testing the upper Bollinger Band around 159.90–160.00, signalling strong buying momentum, but also pointing to potential short-term overheating. Quotes are currently consolidating near 159.60.

The nearest support level is located in the 158.50 area. Holding above it would keep the current bullish momentum intact. A deeper support level lies around 155.52, with key resistance at the psychological 160.00 mark. A confident consolidation above this level could open the door for further upside. If the 160.00 level holds, the market may shift into a corrective move or sideways consolidation.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.90 and 160.00

Key support levels: 158.50 and 155.52





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Limit)

A rebound from the support level around 158.50 would confirm continued bullish momentum that has been in place since mid-February. The pair continues to move in a structure of higher lows and higher highs while holding above the middle Bollinger Band. The upside potential is aimed at the psychological 160.00 level.

Take Profit: 160.00

Stop Loss: 157.90

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 158.50 support level could signal a short-term correction after an extended rally.

Take Profit: 157.20

Stop Loss: 159.20

Risk factors

A key risk to further USDJPY gains is a possible currency intervention by Japanese authorities if the rate approaches 160.00. Additional support for the dollar comes from higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions related to the conflict involving Iran, which adds to pressure on Japan’s economy as a major energy importer.

Summary

The USDJPY pair is rising with small pauses for correction. The USDJPY forecast for today, 16 March 2026, does not rule out a continued move towards 160.00.

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