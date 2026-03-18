The USDJPY pair is declining amid geopolitical uncertainty, but it still retains upside potential with a target at 160.60. The rate currently stands at 158.76. Discover more in our analysis for 18 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The yen is supported by expectations of a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump

The Reuters Tankan index for manufacturers rose to +18, marking the highest level since December 2021

There remains potential for a Wedge reversal pattern to form

USDJPY forecast for 18 March 2026: 160.60

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is falling for the third consecutive trading session. Buyers failed to gain a foothold above the 159.35 resistance level, with the yen supported by expectations of a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump.

Sanae Takaichi is operating under heightened diplomatic pressure. First, Donald Trump proposed sending Japanese military ships to the Strait of Hormuz, but later abandoned the idea. This increased uncertainty and put Tokyo in a difficult position. Japan seeks to maintain its strategic alliance with the US while also protecting its own energy interests.

The domestic backdrop is reinforced by improving business activity. The Reuters Tankan index for manufacturers rose to +18 in March from +13 a month earlier, reaching the highest level since December 2021. The increase reflects a recovery in industrial momentum supported by strong demand in the semiconductor sector and renewed activity across key manufacturing industries.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair is declining, but remains within an ascending channel. At the same time, there is still potential for a Wedge reversal pattern to form. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests renewed growth with a target at 160.60.

The technical picture remains in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning higher after rebounding from a support zone. The price is testing the lower boundary of the bullish channel, which increases the likelihood of a continued upward movement. A breakout and consolidation above 158.95 would confirm the main scenario. Such a signal would indicate strengthening buying pressure and open the way for further growth as the Wedge pattern plays out.

An alternative scenario suggests a breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, with the price consolidating below 158.10. This outcome would signal weakening buyer positions and increase the likelihood of a downward move.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.70 and 160.45

Key support levels: 158.15 and 157.25





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the Wedge pattern with consolidation above 158.95 would indicate conditions for opening long positions as the reversal setup plays out. The upside potential is about 165 pips with a risk of around 65 pips, giving an approximate risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.

Take Profit: 160.60

Stop Loss: 158.30

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel with consolidation below 158.10 may signal a more substantial bearish correction.

Take Profit: 157.60

Stop Loss: 159.00

Risk factors

The main risk to USDJPY upside is the possibility of increased geopolitical uncertainty, especially if new US statements put pressure on the market. An additional factor that could limit the upside is a breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel with consolidation below 158.10, which could trigger accelerated selling and invalidate the Wedge pattern scenario.

Summary

The USDJPY decline is driven by a combination of geopolitical uncertainty and improving Japanese industrial conditions, which strengthens the yen in the short term. USDJPY technical analysis suggests continued upside potential with a target at 160.60 if a breakout above 158.95 is confirmed.

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