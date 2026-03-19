The USDJPY pair may quickly return to 160.00. The focus is on the Bank of Japan’s decision and the Middle East. Discover more in our analysis for 19 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair tested the crucial 160.00 level and pulled back slightly below it

Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan’s decision and monitoring geopolitics

USDJPY forecast for 19 March 2026: 160.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate tested 160.00 on Thursday and has now slipped to 159.63. The Japanese yen remains near its weakest levels since July 2024, when authorities last carried out currency interventions.

The market is awaiting the Bank of Japan’s decision. While the regulator is likely to keep rates unchanged, it may deliver a more hawkish signal amid a weak yen and rising oil prices that are amplifying inflation risks.

Additional pressure on the currency comes from higher oil prices following new attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East as part of the conflict around Iran.

The yen is also weakening due to a strong US dollar. The Federal Reserve has made it clear it will not cut rates until inflation shows sustained easing.

Against this backdrop, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss economic and military cooperation. The talks are taking place amid a complicated diplomatic context. Earlier, Washington urged Tokyo to send military ships to the Strait of Hormuz, but later withdrew the request.

The USDJPY outlook is positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair maintains a steady uptrend. Since late February, the pair has been forming a series of higher lows and higher highs, holding firmly in the upper part of its range. The move is developing within widening Bollinger Bands, indicating persistent volatility and steady demand.

In mid-March, the rally accelerated, and prices approached the 160.00 area, after which a consolidation phase began. The price is fluctuating roughly within the 158.50–159.90 range, forming a local sideways structure below the resistance level. Pullbacks remain limited and are being bought out near the indicator’s midline, confirming buyers’ control.

The current performance suggests a pause within the trend ahead of a possible continuation. As long as the price holds above the 158.50–158.90 zone, the structure remains bullish. A sustained breakout above 160.00 would open the way for further gains, while a breakout below the support level would increase the risk of a deeper correction back into the range.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.90 and 160.00

Key support levels: 158.90 and 158.50





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above 160.00 would confirm continued upward momentum after a consolidation phase below resistance. Demand remains in place, dips are being bought, and the structure remains bullish.

Take Profit: 161.20

Stop Loss: 158.90

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 158.90 support level would strengthen corrective pressure and signal a deeper correction within the range.

Take Profit: 157.80

Stop Loss: 159.80

Risk factors

Risks to the bullish scenario include a possible Japanese currency intervention if the price tests the 160.00 level, as well as a shift in expectations regarding the Bank of Japan’s policy.

Summary

The USDJPY pair continues to rise on Thursday, but with pauses along the way. The USDJPY forecast for today, 19 March 2026, does not rule out a return to 160.00.

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