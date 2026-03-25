After the publication of the BoJ meeting minutes, the yen continues to lose ground, with quotes testing the 159.00 mark. More details are in our analysis for 25 March 2026.
The forecast for 25 March 2026 looks positive for the USD, as the USDJPY pair is forming an upward wave after a correction and may continue to rise. At the moment, quotes are trading around the 159.00 mark.
This morning, the minutes of the Bank of Japan’s January meeting were published, and they turned out to be far more hawkish than the market had expected. The document is literally filled with the regulator’s determination to tighten monetary policy.
Key quotes from the minutes:
This signal is not just words. Inflationary pressure in Japan is increasing because of the rapid rise in energy prices (Brent tested 100 USD), which makes rate hikes a question not of if, but when. Markets are already pricing in a 60% probability of a rate hike at the next meeting in April.
At first glance, such hawkish statements should have sent USDJPY sharply downwards by strengthening the yen. However, this is not happening. The pair is holding above 158.50, and there are two solid reasons for this:
The main intrigue is whether the yen will be able to realise the BoJ’s hawkish potential, or whether the factor of expensive oil and the safe-haven dollar will continue to push the pair upwards. The next few days will be decisive: either the BoJ will move from words to action, which will give the yen a chance, or the market will fully switch its focus to the energy crisis, and then a test of 160.00 and above will become only a matter of time.
On the H4 chart, near the lower Bollinger Band, USDJPY formed a Hammer reversal pattern and is trading around the 159.00 mark. Since the price remains within an upward channel, it may continue the upward wave as part of this pattern’s signal, with the 160.00 mark acting as the upside target in this case.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario, where USDJPY may form a corrective wave and test support at 158.20 before rising.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 159.10 level will confirm the resumption of the upward impulse within the current trend. The upside potential remains in place while the price holds in the upper part of the range.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A break below support at 158.20 will indicate weaker buyers and the development of a corrective move within the upward channel.
The risks to growth are linked to the inability to consolidate above 160.00, which may increase pressure from sellers. An additional factor would be a decline in oil prices or a weakening of the dollar, which would support the yen and activate a correction.
After the publication of the BoJ meeting minutes, the yen continues to lose ground against the USD. USDJPY technical analysis points to growth in quotes towards the 160.00 mark.
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