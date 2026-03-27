The USDJPY pair is rising to 159.63. The market is assessing the possibility of interventions by the Japanese authorities. Find out more in our analysis for 27 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair continues to rise as the yen finds itself at the epicentre of inflation fears

Consolidation above 160.00 will create conditions for continued growth

USDJPY forecast for 27 March 2026: 160.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate stood near 159.63 on Friday. The Japanese yen remains close to the key 160 level, a mark after which the authorities already carried out currency interventions in 2024.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the authorities are ready for decisive action to stabilise the currency market. Pressure on the yen is increasing due to higher energy prices amid the conflict in the Middle East, which is negatively affecting Japan’s economy as an oil importer.

It is also noted that the ministry is closely monitoring commodity markets. Earlier in the week, reports emerged about consultations with market participants regarding possible intervention in oil futures.

Against this backdrop, investors continue to factor in the high level of uncertainty around the conflict and doubt the possibility of a quick agreement between the US and Iran.

The USDJPY forecast remains positive.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY H4 chart shows that the upward structure formed since the beginning of March remains intact overall. The price is consistently forming higher lows and higher highs, while holding in the upper part of the range. The movement is developing along the middle and upper Bollinger Bands, indicating stable demand and buyer control.

At the same time, the market remains in a phase of higher volatility. In the middle of the period, the pair saw sharp impulsive declines with quick buying, indicating the presence of liquidity and an active struggle between the sides. The key support zone is visible around 157.50–158.30, where upward reversals occurred repeatedly.

In the latest sessions, the price is once again approaching resistance in the 159.70–160.00 area. This zone remains key: breakout attempts are accompanied by pullbacks. Current dynamics indicate consolidation below resistance. Consolidation above 160.00 will open the way for continued growth. A move below 158.30 will increase the risks of a correction.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 159.70 and 160.00

Key support levels: 158.30 and 157.50





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 160.00 would confirm a breakout above the key resistance level and continued upward momentum. This will open the way for further growth amid continuing pressure on the yen.

Take Profit: 160.80

Stop Loss: 159.30

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 158.30 support level would increase selling pressure and signal a correction after the rise.

Take Profit: 157.50

Stop Loss: 159.10

Risk factors

The risks to growth are linked to possible intervention by the Japanese authorities as the pair approaches the 160 level, as well as to easing geopolitical tensions. All this may weaken the dollar. An additional factor will be stronger rhetoric from the Bank of Japan, which may support the yen.

Summary

The USDJPY pair is trending higher. The USDJPY forecast for today, 27 March 2026, does not rule out a test of the 160.00 level and a move higher.

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