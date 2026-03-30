The yen is on the verge of intervention by the BoJ. The USDJPY pair broke above the psychological 160.00 mark and, after correcting, is trading around the 159.60 level. Discover more in our analysis for 30 March 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

After testing the 160.46 mark, the USDJPY pair plummeted

The BoJ prepares for an intervention

The Japanese regulator is ready to defend its currency at any cost

USDJPY forecast for 30 March 2026: 159.00 and 161.00

Fundamental analysis

Today, 30 March 2026, the USDJPY currency pair staged a real drama worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. Within just a few hours, the exchange rate first hit a new 20-month high by testing the 160.46 mark and then plummeted, reflecting the harshest intervention threats from the Japanese authorities in the past two years.

At the moment, quotes are consolidating around 159.60, balancing on a thin line between the real threat of currency intervention by the BoJ and the dollar as a safe-haven currency.

The main news of the day is that the Japanese yen broke above the psychologically and strategically important 160.00 level. It was exactly at this mark in 2024 that Japan’s Ministry of Finance carried out massive currency interventions, pumping billions of dollars into the market to support the national currency.

The authorities reacted immediately, and much more aggressively than the market expected:

Top currency official Atsushi Mimura issued an emergency statement, calling what is happening speculative activity spreading from the oil market to the currency sector. His key phrase was: if this situation continues, decisive and immediate measures may become unavoidable

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda also emphasised that fluctuations in the yen exchange rate are now having a much greater impact on inflation than in the past, and the central bank will take this into account when planning rates

The market has frozen in anticipation, and the next 48 hours will be decisive:

Intervention scenario (likely): if the USDJPY rate tests 160.46 or higher again, the Japanese authorities may enter the market with actual dollar sales. This would trigger a sharp fall of 200–300 points, but, as the history of 2024 shows, the effect may be temporary

Oil shock scenario: if the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, oil prices will move above 120.00 USD – this will strengthen the dollar and force the BoJ to act more cautiously, fearing a blow to the economy. In this case, the pair may break the 161.00 level and continue to rise

Calm scenario: if US-Iran negotiations deliver results, oil will correct, and the yen will have a chance for a short-term recovery towards 157.00–158.00

USDJPY has turned into a minefield. The yen has received a respite thanks to the harshest verbal intervention in the past two years, but fundamental factors, namely oil and interest rates, remain on the dollar’s side. Trading near the 160.00 level now is not so much about technical analysis as it is about playing against the Japanese regulator, which has proved that it is ready to defend its currency at any cost.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 159.70. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may continue its corrective move following the pattern’s signal, with the pullback target at 159.00.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario, where the price may form an upward wave and test the next psychological mark at 161.00.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 160.46 and 161.00

Key support levels: 159.00 and 158.30





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 160.00 level would confirm a breakout above a key resistance level and continued upward momentum. This would open the way for further growth amid continuing pressure on the yen.

Take Profit: 161.00

Stop Loss: 159.70

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 159.00 support level would increase selling pressure and indicate continued correction after growth.

Take Profit: 157.50

Stop Loss: 159.30

Risk factors

The risks to growth include possible intervention by the Japanese authorities if quotes consolidate above the 160.00 level and easing geopolitical tensions. All this may weaken the dollar. An additional factor will be stronger Bank of Japan rhetoric and possible intervention.

Summary

After losing ground, the yen is trying to recover. After overcoming the psychological 160.00 mark, quotes are forming a correction. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 159.00 support level.

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