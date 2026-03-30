The yen is on the verge of intervention by the BoJ. The USDJPY pair broke above the psychological 160.00 mark and, after correcting, is trading around the 159.60 level. Discover more in our analysis for 30 March 2026.
Today, 30 March 2026, the USDJPY currency pair staged a real drama worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. Within just a few hours, the exchange rate first hit a new 20-month high by testing the 160.46 mark and then plummeted, reflecting the harshest intervention threats from the Japanese authorities in the past two years.
At the moment, quotes are consolidating around 159.60, balancing on a thin line between the real threat of currency intervention by the BoJ and the dollar as a safe-haven currency.
The main news of the day is that the Japanese yen broke above the psychologically and strategically important 160.00 level. It was exactly at this mark in 2024 that Japan’s Ministry of Finance carried out massive currency interventions, pumping billions of dollars into the market to support the national currency.
The authorities reacted immediately, and much more aggressively than the market expected:
The market has frozen in anticipation, and the next 48 hours will be decisive:
USDJPY has turned into a minefield. The yen has received a respite thanks to the harshest verbal intervention in the past two years, but fundamental factors, namely oil and interest rates, remain on the dollar’s side. Trading near the 160.00 level now is not so much about technical analysis as it is about playing against the Japanese regulator, which has proved that it is ready to defend its currency at any cost.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 159.70. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may continue its corrective move following the pattern’s signal, with the pullback target at 159.00.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario, where the price may form an upward wave and test the next psychological mark at 161.00.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 160.00 level would confirm a breakout above a key resistance level and continued upward momentum. This would open the way for further growth amid continuing pressure on the yen.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 159.00 support level would increase selling pressure and indicate continued correction after growth.
The risks to growth include possible intervention by the Japanese authorities if quotes consolidate above the 160.00 level and easing geopolitical tensions. All this may weaken the dollar. An additional factor will be stronger Bank of Japan rhetoric and possible intervention.
After losing ground, the yen is trying to recover. After overcoming the psychological 160.00 mark, quotes are forming a correction. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 159.00 support level.
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