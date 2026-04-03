The USDJPY pair is maintaining upward momentum amid pressure on the yen from monetary uncertainty and geopolitical risks. The rate currently stands at 159.61. Discover more in our analysis for 3 April 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The BoJ is signalling a possible rate hike as early as this month

Keeping the rate unchanged may increase volatility in USDJPY

Geopolitical tensions are putting additional pressure on the yen

USDJPY forecast for 3 April 2026: 158.45

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is rising for the third consecutive trading session, while buyers are facing strong resistance near the 159.80 level. The pair is strengthening amid a weaker Japanese yen, which is losing ground due to growing uncertainty around the BoJ’s further monetary policy.

The regulator is signalling a possible interest rate hike as early as this month, but market participants doubt whether it can provide clear guidance before the meeting at the end of the month. At the moment, traders estimate the likelihood of policy tightening at around 70%. This means that leaving the rate unchanged may trigger increased volatility in the USDJPY currency pair.

The geopolitical factor is adding to pressure on the yen. US President Donald Trump stated that military action against Iran may begin within the coming weeks, despite ongoing negotiations and statements about the conflict being close to ending.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair has approached a key resistance level, increasing the risks of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forming. Although the price remains above the EMA-65, the USDJPY forecast for today suggests a decline with a target of 158.45.

The technical picture is shifting towards sellers. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the descending resistance line, remains in overbought territory, and is forming a bearish crossover. This increases the likelihood of a downward move. A breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidation below 158.70 would confirm the decline and open the way to the stated target.

An alternative scenario suggests renewed growth. A confident breakout above the resistance level and price consolidation above 160.05 will open the way for a new upward momentum.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 160.05 and 160.50

Key support levels: 159.35 and 158.25





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 159.30 would indicate a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern on lower timeframes and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 158.45

Stop Loss: 159.65

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the key resistance level at 160.05 would increase bullish pressure and indicate further growth.

Take Profit: 160.75

Stop Loss: 159.75

Risk factors

The risks to the USDJPY downside scenario are linked to a possible breakout and consolidation above 160.05, which would indicate continued strong bullish momentum. Additionally, weaker expectations of BoJ policy tightening may increase pressure on the yen and push the currency pair higher.

Summary

The USDJPY rise is driven by a combination of monetary uncertainty in Japan and geopolitical risks, which is keeping pressure on the yen and supporting the pair’s upward momentum. USDJPY technical analysis points to prevailing downside risks with a target at 158.45, provided the 158.70 level breaks.

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