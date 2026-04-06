The USDJPY pair declined to 159.56 at the start of the week, but this is temporary. The Middle East conflict is still influencing market decisions. Discover more in our analysis for 6 April 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair is moving into a range amid continued geopolitical pressure

The market expects the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates soon

USDJPY forecast for 6 April 2026: 158.50 or 160.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is declining to 159.56 on Monday. Despite the correction, the yen remains near its weakest levels since July 2024, with pressure on the Japanese currency increasing amid the escalating conflict around Iran and rising energy prices.

US President Donald Trump stated that strikes on Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure may begin within the next few days if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. Tehran rejected these demands, and the water route remains effectively blocked.

Against this backdrop, the market is pricing in a more than 70% probability of a Bank of Japan rate hike already this month and is expecting at least two more tightening steps by the end of the year.

In addition, investors are watching for possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities after recent stern warnings from officials.

The USDJPY forecast is neutral.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY H4 chart shows that the market is in a sideways consolidation phase following a strong momentum rally in late March. The pair reached local highs in the 160.30–160.50 area, failed to consolidate above them, and then a sharp correction followed. This suggests profit-taking and the market’s lack of readiness to continue moving upwards without new drivers.

After declining to the 158.20–158.50 area, the price found support and rebounded upwards. Since then, a range of approximately 158.50–160.00 has formed, within which the price is moving with increased volatility. Bollinger Bands first widened during the decline, then began to narrow, indicating a gradual weakening of momentum and the market’s transition into a balance phase.

At the moment, quotes are holding near the middle Bollinger Band, around 159.50–159.70, which confirms the neutral structure. The absence of directional movement and a series of mixed candlesticks point to uncertainty. A move above 160.00 may restore upward momentum. A breakout of the 158.20 level will increase selling pressure and open the way to a deeper correction.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways

Key resistance levels: 160.00 and 160.50

Key support levels: 158.50 and 158.20





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below 158.50 would indicate a breakout out of the range and stronger selling pressure amid profit-taking after the rise.

Take Profit: 158.20

Stop Loss: 159.30

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 160.00 level would confirm renewed upward momentum and an attempt to reach new local highs.

Take Profit: 160.80

Stop Loss: 159.40

Risk factors

The risks to the decline are linked to heightened geopolitical tensions following Trump’s statements, which may support the dollar. In addition, the yen remains under pressure amid rising energy prices. At the same time, expectations of Bank of Japan policy tightening and possible currency intervention may limit the pair’s growth.

Summary

The USDJPY pair remains in a strong position despite the local correction. The USDJPY forecast for today, 6 April 2026, does not rule out range trading between 158.50 and 160.00.

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