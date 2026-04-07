The USDJPY pair is balancing on the edge of a breakout above the 160.00 level and intervention by the Japanese government. Quotes are testing the 159.80 mark. Discover more in our analysis for 7 April 2026.
Fundamental analysis for 7 April 2026 takes into account that the USDJPY pair has staged a real thriller, balancing on the edge of a psychological abyss. The Asian session opened the week with a sharp upward surge, almost testing the 160.00 level, but, as on previous occasions, bulls lacked the strength to decisively attack this mark, and quotes are now hovering around 159.80.
The main driver of today’s swings is the verbal duel between Washington and Tehran, which is keeping the market on edge:
Otherwise, he promised hell for Iranian infrastructure, calling the coming day the Day of Power Plants and the Day of Bridges
While the dollar is basking in the rays of geopolitical chaos, the yen is sinking into the abyss of its own economic problems. Statistics gave bears more strength:
This evening will become decisive for the USDJPY pair. On the one hand, the abyss of war and Japan’s weak economy are pushing the rate higher. On the other hand, there is a guillotine blade of intervention by the Japanese authorities. Trading near 160.00 is playing with fire, where statements from the White House and closed-door diplomatic talks matter more than charts.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is hovering around 159.70. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may break resistance and continue its upward trajectory following the pattern’s signal, with the upside target at 161.00.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario, where the USDJPY rate may form a corrective wave and test the 158.90 support level before growth.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
Consolidation below the 158.90 level would indicate an exit from the sideways trend and increased selling pressure amid profit-taking following the rally.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the 160.00 level would confirm continued upward momentum and an attempt to reach new local highs.
The risks to the decline include heightened geopolitical tensions following Trump’s statements, which may support the dollar. In addition, the yen remains under pressure amid rising energy prices. At the same time, expectations of Bank of Japan policy tightening and possible currency interventions could limit the pair’s gains.
The USDJPY pair is on the verge of a breakout above 160.00 and intervention by the Japanese government. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards the 161.00 level.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.