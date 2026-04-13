Rising geopolitical tensions and a jump in oil prices are increasing pressure on the yen, pushing USDJPY toward key levels. The current quote is 159.67. Details in our analysis for 13 April 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Donald Trump signaled a possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on Iran

Talks between the U.S. and Iran ended without results, increasing geopolitical tension

The BoJ faces limits on rate hikes amid internal divisions and elevated uncertainty

USDJPY forecast for 13 April 2026: 160.45

Fundamental analysis

USDJPY is extending gains for a third consecutive session. Buyers tested the key resistance level at 159.75. The Japanese yen remains under pressure amid a sharp rise in oil prices. Tensions escalated after Donald Trump said he plans to block the Strait of Hormuz and also suggested strikes on Iran could resume. Another factor was the lack of progress in U.S.–Iran talks.

A prolonged geopolitical conflict limits the BoJ’s ability to tighten monetary policy in the near term. Divisions inside the central bank are growing: some officials are concerned about accelerating inflation, while others point to the risk of slower economic growth. Market participants note that in periods of heightened uncertainty, central banks typically take a wait-and-see stance, preferring to assess developments before making decisions.

Technical outlook

USDJPY is still correcting within a well-established bullish channel. Price is holding confidently above the EMA-65, which confirms buyer control and suggests the current pullback remains limited. Today’s USDJPY forecast assumes a high probability of a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel, followed by a move toward 160.45.

Overall, the technical picture remains in the bulls’ favor. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from an ascending support line, signaling potential resumption of the uptrend. An additional factor is the indicator’s exit from the overbought zone, suggesting the corrective phase is ending and upside momentum is recovering. A sustained move above 159.75 would confirm a break above the correction channel boundary and strengthen the signal for continued gains.

The alternative scenario calls for renewed downside if price breaks the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish channel and holds below 159.35. In that case, the probability of a deeper correction would increase.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.80 and 160.45

Key support levels: 159.45 and 159.05





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Base scenario (Buy Stop)

A sustained move above 159.75 would indicate a breakout above the downside correction channel and create conditions to open long positions.

Take Profit: 160.45

Stop Loss: 159.35

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A break below 159.35 would confirm a hold beneath the lower boundary of the bullish channel and trigger continuation of the decline.

Take Profit: 159.05

Stop Loss: 159.55

Risk factors

Risks to the bullish USDJPY scenario increase if the pair breaks the lower boundary of the bullish channel and holds below 159.35, which could trigger a deeper bearish correction. Additional downside pressure could come from easing geopolitical tensions or a shift in BoJ rhetoric toward a more hawkish stance, which would support the yen and limit USDJPY upside.

Summary

Persistent geopolitical tensions and the BoJ’s limited room to tighten policy are supporting USDJPY and strengthening buyers’ positions. USDJPY technical analysis points to the uptrend remaining intact, with a high probability of continued gains toward 160.45 as long as the lower boundary of the bullish channel holds.

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