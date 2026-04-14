The USDJPY pair fell to 159.15, with the yen bolstered by local weakness in the US dollar and the loss of the risk premium in oil prices. Discover more in our analysis for 14 April 2026.
The USDJPY rate fell to 159.15 on Tuesday. The yen thus halted its three-day decline, supported by a weaker US dollar and lower oil prices amid expectations of a possible agreement between the US and Iran.
Donald Trump stated that Tehran contacted Washington shortly after the introduction of a naval blockade on supplies of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted Iran’s readiness to continue negotiations provided that international law is observed.
Additional support for the yen came from fears of currency intervention. The pair approached the key 160.00 level, which had previously triggered intervention by the Japanese authorities.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the need to take into account the economic impact of the Middle East conflict. He also noted that higher oil prices may put pressure on Japan’s growth rate.
The USDJPY forecast is moderately negative.
The USDJPY H4 chart shows that after a strong rally in late March, the pair entered a sideways phase. The price tested the 160.00–160.30 area several times, but could not consolidate above it, indicating stable resistance. Subsequent movements became more uneven, with alternating upward and downward impulses, forming a broad range.
Bollinger Bands reflect increased volatility: there are regular breakouts beyond the channel boundaries and quick returns – a typical sign of a market without a clear trend. At the moment, the price is hovering below the middle line of the indicator, signalling moderate selling pressure after another failed attempt to rise.
Indicators confirm a neutral-to-bearish sentiment. MACD is fluctuating near the zero line without forming a sustained momentum, while the Stochastic Oscillator is turning downwards from the middle zone, signalling a possible continuation of the short-term decline. In the near term, movement within the range remains likely, with the support level around 158.00 and resistance around 159.80–160.00.
*Main scenario (Sell Stop)*
A breakout of the 158.80 level would confirm a downward breakout from the range and increased selling pressure amid a weaker dollar and a lower oil premium.
*Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)*
Consolidation above 159.80 would indicate a return to the upper boundary of the range and a retest of the 160.00–160.30 zone.
Risks to the downside scenario include a possible strengthening of the US dollar or a new round of geopolitical tensions. Expectations of intervention and the Bank of Japan’s stance remain an additional factor supporting the yen, limiting USDJPY's upside potential.
The USDJPY pair is moving lower amid improving external conditions. The USDJPY forecast for today, 14 April 2026, does not rule out movement towards 158.00.
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