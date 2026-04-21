The USDJPY pair moved to 158.91 on Tuesday, with the yen remaining under pressure due to uncertainty over Bank of Japan policy. Discover more in our analysis for 21 April 2026.
The USDJPY rate is hovering near 158.91, with the Japanese yen remaining under pressure amid unclear signals from the regulator. The Bank of Japan will most likely keep the rate unchanged this month. It needs time to assess the economic impact of the Middle East conflict. At the same time, a signal to resume policy normalisation may be given as early as June.
There is a possibility that the regulator will raise its inflation forecasts while lowering its growth estimates, given rising energy prices and the overall negative backdrop.
Talks between the US and Iran remain in focus. The sides are preparing for a new round of discussions in Islamabad before the ceasefire expires.
Lower oil prices and a weaker dollar are partly supporting the yen, given Japan’s dependence on energy imports. However, this is still not enough to reverse the trend.
The USDJPY forecast is moderately positive.
The USDJPY H4 chart shows a predominantly sideways movement after the decline from local highs around 160+. The price has attempted several times to recover, but each upward impulse has encountered resistance, forming a range of roughly 158.50–159.70. The overall structure looks like consolidation with a downward bias.
Bollinger Bands signal lower volatility: after sharp movements, the range is narrowing, with the price mostly hovering near the middle line. The upper boundary around 159.50–159.70 is acting as resistance, while the 158.00–158.30 zone remains key support, where buyers had appeared earlier.
Candlestick movement is becoming less impulsive, confirming the accumulation phase. The market is not showing a sustained trend: attempts to rise are quickly capped, while declines are bought up. This indicates anticipation of a new driver – a breakout from the range is likely, but the direction is yet to be determined.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below 158.80 would confirm a downward breakout from the range and increasing selling pressure. Weak upward momentum and consolidation indicate the risk of a continued decline.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 159.70 would signal a return to the upper boundary of the range and an attempt to test 160.00.
Risks to the decline are linked to a possible strengthening of the dollar amid geopolitical tensions and Fed rate expectations. The Bank of Japan’s signals about policy normalisation or lower energy prices could further support the yen.
The USDJPY pair rose on Tuesday and is stabilising. The USDJPY forecast for today, 21 April 2026, does not rule out a renewed rise towards 159.50, subject to favourable conditions.
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