The BoJ decision did not have a significant impact on the USDJPY pair, with the market frozen in anticipation of intervention. Quotes are testing the 159.30 level. Discover more in our analysis for 28 April 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The BoJ kept the interest rate unchanged at 0.75%

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the authorities are ready for decisive action

USDJPY forecast for 28 April 2026: 158.60

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 28 April 2026 takes into account that the USDJPY currency pair once again failed to overcome the psychological 160.00 mark and found itself squeezed between a hawkish signal from the Bank of Japan and the real threat of currency intervention from the Ministry of Finance.

The BoJ kept the interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, but three board members voted for an increase to 1.0%. The decision was taken by a 6:3 vote split, which is the strongest signal yet of internal divisions within the central bank’s leadership. The outcome of the meeting reinforced market expectations of a rate hike in June.

Several hours before the BoJ decision, Finance Minister Katayama stated that the authorities were ready for decisive action in the currency market at any time of day. This is a direct warning of intervention if the USDJPY rate rises.

Today’s USDJPY forecast takes into account that the pair is caught in the complex interplay between geopolitics, BoJ monetary policy, and direct government intervention in the BoJ’s operations.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band, trading around 159.30. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may continue the corrective wave following the pattern’s signal, with a pullback target at 158.60.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, in which the USDJPY rate may form an upward wave and test the 160.00 resistance level after the correction.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: range

Key resistance levels: 159.70 and 160.00

Key support levels: 159.10 and 158.60





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 159.10 level would confirm growing selling pressure. Leaving the interest rate unchanged indicates the risk of a continued decline.

Take Profit: 158.00

Stop Loss: 159.40

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 159.70 would signal the return of buyers and an attempt to test the key 160.00 mark.

Take Profit: 160.00

Stop Loss: 159.40

Risk factors

Risks to the decline include a possible strengthening of the dollar amid geopolitical tensions and Fed rate expectations. The Bank of Japan held the interest rate steady, but stabilising or rising in energy prices may weaken the JPY.

Summary

The BoJ interest rate decision did not have a significant impact on the USDJPY rate, while USDJPY technical analysis suggests a pullback towards the 158.60 support level.

Open Account