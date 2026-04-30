The USDJPY pair rose to 160.59, with the price likely to reach a nearly two-year high again. Discover more in our analysis for 30 April 2026.
The USDJPY rate surged to 160.59 on Thursday, with the Japanese yen hitting its lowest level since July 2024, the period when the authorities last conducted currency interventions.
Investors are actively increasing short positions in the yen, betting that neither further rate hikes nor possible interventions will provide significant support in the near term.
Last week, the Bank of Japan kept the rate at 0.75% in an effort to balance inflation risks against an economic slowdown amid the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, three out of nine board members supported a rate hike, while Governor Kazuo Ueda confirmed the course towards gradual policy tightening.
Despite this, the yen continues to weaken. Verbal interventions have also had no effect: Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the authorities are ready to intervene at any moment, but the market is not yet treating these signals as sufficient to reverse the trend.
The USDJPY forecast is positive.
The USDJPY H4 chart shows that after a prolonged sideways phase in the range of roughly 158.90–159.80, the pair broke upwards and moved into sustained growth. The latest candlesticks are forming a series of higher lows and highs, indicating stronger upward momentum. The price confidently broke through the 160.00 zone and is now testing the 160.50–160.60 area – these are new local highs.
Bollinger Bands are widening, confirming rising volatility amid the upward move. The price has consolidated above the middle line and is moving along the upper boundary, signalling buyer dominance. At the same time, the 159.40–159.50 level is now acting as the nearest support, where the acceleration of growth began, while the 160.60–160.70 zone is acting as current resistance.
The structure appears overbought in the short term: a sharp upward momentum suggests a correction or a pause. However, while the price remains above 160.00, the overall trend remains upward. A breakout of this level may lead to a pullback into the 159.50 area, while consolidation above 160.70 would open the way to further growth.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 160.70 would confirm continued upward momentum amid yen weakness and the market’s lack of reaction to Bank of Japan signals. In this case, the pair may move towards 161.20.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below 160.00 would strengthen corrective pressure after overbought conditions. The move may develop towards 159.50 amid profit-taking and rising expectations of interventions.
The key risks to growth are linked to possible currency interventions by the Japanese authorities and stronger rhetoric from the Bank of Japan. However, for now, the market is ignoring these factors, and the uptrend continues.
The USDJPY pair is rising quickly. The USDJPY forecast for today, 30 April 2026, suggests attempts to move towards 160.70.
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