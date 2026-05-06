The USDJPY pair stalled near 157.81. Geopolitics is improving market sentiment. Discover more in our analysis for 6 May 2026.
The USDJPY rate reached 157.81 midweek, ending the Japanese yen's three-day decline. The currency received support from a weaker US dollar and lower oil prices amid signs of de-escalation in the Middle East.
The US confirmed that the ceasefire remains in place, that offensive operations have ended, and announced a pause in efforts to remove ships from the Strait of Hormuz. This is intended to buy time for a possible resumption of negotiations with Iran.
The yen remains especially sensitive to the situation in the region because Japan depends heavily on oil imports from Persian Gulf countries.
In addition, the market is factoring in the risk of new interventions. Last week, Japan’s authorities may have directed about 35 billion USD to support the currency, according to estimates, although no official confirmation followed.
At the same time, the current dynamics show that without new action from the regulator, the yen is not yet showing signs of a sustained strengthening.
The USDJPY forecast is cautious.
The USDJPY H4 chart shows that after a prolonged sideways movement in the 158.50–160.50 range, the market initially advanced towards the 160.50–161.00 zone, and then sharply reversed downwards. The fall was fast and impulsive, with long bearish candlesticks, suggesting strong selling pressure and, likely, external factors – such moves are rarely purely technical.
After plummeting, the price found support in the 155.50–156.00 area and began to recover. However, the rise is developing gradually and unevenly, with lower highs forming compared to the previous peak, indicating weakness among the bulls. The pair is now trading near 157.80–158.00, where intermediate resistance lies – this zone previously acted as support and is now capping the rise.
Bollinger Bands indicate a contraction following a sharp rise, signalling that the market is entering a consolidation phase. The price is moving closer to the middle line, and volatility is declining. Overall, the structure looks like a corrective recovery after a strong fall: the market is stabilising, but to resume growth it needs to consolidate confidently above 158.50–159.00; otherwise, the risk of renewed downward pressure remains.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A rebound from the 158.50 level would confirm the weakness of the recovery and indicate continued selling pressure. In this case, the move could resume towards 156.50 and lower.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above 158.50 would strengthen the corrective rise and open the way to 159.00.
Risks to the downside are linked to a further improvement in the geopolitical backdrop and a weaker dollar, which could support the yen. Meanwhile, expectations of possible Japanese interventions and high sensitivity to oil are keeping volatility high and limiting any sustained strengthening of the JPY.
The USDJPY pair has paused its rise. The USDJPY forecast for today, 6 May 2026, suggests the upward wave could continue towards 158.50.
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