The USDJPY pair rose to 158.59, with the yen in a virtually hopeless position. Discover more in our analysis for 15 May 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair is rising rapidly as the dollar is strengthening amid US inflation

The market is ready for interventions to support the yen

USDJPY forecast for 15 May 2026: 159.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate rose to 158.59 on Friday. The yen is set to end the week down by more than 1%, pressured by the broad strengthening of the dollar following accelerating inflation in the US. This is fuelling expectations for a possible Fed rate hike later this year.

An additional negative factor for the yen remains high oil prices. The prolonged conflict in the Middle East is supporting energy prices, which is particularly sensitive for Japan as one of the largest importers of oil and gas from the region.

The yen has already lost about half of the gains previously caused by a series of currency interventions by the Japanese authorities on 30 April. This is increasing bets that Tokyo may intervene in the market again to support the national currency.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supported Japan’s recent measures to stabilise the yen.

Comments by Bank of Japan official Kazuyuki Masu drew further investor attention. He stated that the regulator should raise interest rates as soon as possible amid persistent inflation risks. They are linked to the conflict around Iran.

The USDJPY forecast is positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair is recovering confidently after the sharp fall in late April. At that time, the price plummeted from 160.50 to 156.50 amid high volatility and likely currency interventions by the Japanese authorities. However, sellers failed to consolidate below the local lows, and the market gradually returned to growth.

In recent sessions, the dollar continued to strengthen against the yen and rose to 158.50. Quotes moved above the middle Bollinger Band and approached the upper boundary of the range. The upward move remains fairly steady: the market is forming a series of higher lows and higher highs, indicating that buyers remain in control.

The nearest resistance level for the USDJPY pair is located in the 158.60–159.00 area. Consolidation above this zone may open the way for a retest of the 160.00–160.50 area. Support levels are located around 157.30 and 156.70. While the pair remains above these levels, the short-term technical picture continues to favour a further strengthening of the dollar against the yen.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 158.60 and 159.00

Key support levels: 157.30 and 156.70





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 158.60 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum amid a strong dollar and expectations of more hawkish Federal Reserve policy. In this case, the pair could continue to move towards 159.00 and above.

Take Profit: 159.00

Stop Loss: 158.10

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 157.30 support level would indicate weakening buying momentum and increase the risk of a correction after the pair’s rapid rise. In this case, the decline could continue towards 156.70.

Take Profit: 156.70

Stop Loss: 157.80

Risk factors

Growth in USDJPY is being driven by accelerating inflation in the US, a stronger dollar, and high oil prices, which are putting pressure on the Japanese economy. Meanwhile, the market continues to closely monitor the risks of new currency interventions by Japan, especially after the pair’s rapid return to the 159.00 area.

Summary

The USDJPY pair is rising in response to the US inflation report. The USDJPY forecast for today, 15 May 2026, suggests growth towards 159.00.

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