Japan’s GDP growth is not saving the yen from losing ground, and the USDJPY rate continues to rise. The rate currently stands at 158.90. Find out more in our analysis for 19 May 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japan Q1 GDP: previously at 0.3%, currently at 0.5%

If the USDJPY rate approaches the 160.00 level, and particularly if it breaks above it, this may trigger a new wave of interventions from the BoJ

USDJPY forecast for 19 May 2026: 160.50

Fundamental analysis

The fundamental analysis for 19 May 2026 indicates that the pair continues its confident ascent towards the psychological 160.00 mark. On Tuesday morning, quotes are testing the 158.90 level.

The US dollar is supported by a shift in monetary expectations, with traders estimating the likelihood of a rate hike before the end of the year at almost 48%. The reason is high inflation amid the energy crisis. Several Fed officials have already stated that they are ready for further monetary tightening if price pressure persists.

Geopolitical tensions continue to bolster the US currency, while the lack of diplomatic progress in negotiations between Iran and the US is driving investors into the dollar as the main safe haven.

The paradox of the day is that strong Japanese GDP data did not help the yen. The country’s economy grew by 0.5% in Q1, exceeding a forecast of 0.4% and marking the fastest quarterly growth since Q3 2024.

The USDJPY pair is one step away from the critical 160.00 level. The USD is receiving triple support from hawkish Fed rate expectations, geopolitical tensions, and the yield differential. The yen, in turn, cannot benefit even from positive domestic statistics due to its vulnerability to the energy crisis. The Japanese authorities have spent 70 billion USD on interventions, but the effectiveness of these measures is declining day by day. Should the USDJPY rate approach the 160.00 level, let alone break above it, this could trigger a new wave of interventions from the BoJ.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 158.90. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may form a corrective wave following the pattern signal, with the first downside target at 158.40.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, where the USDJPY rate may continue its upward trajectory and test the 160.50 resistance level without a correction towards the support level.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 159.15 and 160.50

Key support levels: 158.40 and 155.90





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 159.15 resistance level would indicate continued upward momentum and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 160.50

Stop Loss: 158.85

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the support level, with quotes consolidating below the 158.40 mark, would indicate a deeper bearish correction in the pair.

Take Profit: 155.90

Stop Loss: 158.80

Risk factors

The key risk factors for further USDJPY growth are a possible strengthening of hawkish signals from the BoJ and possible intervention by the Japanese government. Additional pressure may come from a resolution of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which would lead to a weaker USD.

Summary

Despite attempts by the Japanese government to stop the yen from falling and despite GDP growth, USDJPY quotes continue their uptrend. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction before growth towards 160.50.

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