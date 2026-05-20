The USDJPY pair continues to attempt to rise and is consolidating near 158.90. The yen cannot resist the strengthening of the US dollar. Discover more in our analysis for 20 May 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair is in positive territory due to the external factors, and the market does not rule out interventions

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike is bolstering the US dollar and leaving the yen with no chance

USDJPY forecast for 20 May 2026: 159.25 and 160.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is standing near 158.90 midweek. The yen remains under pressure, hovering close to the key level of 160 per USD. It was this level that previously triggered currency interventions by the Japanese authorities in late April and early May.

Japanese government officials have repeatedly stated in recent days that Tokyo is ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market as many times as needed to stabilise the national currency.

Strong GDP data also provided further support for expectations of tighter Bank of Japan policy. The market is increasingly pricing in the likelihood of a rate hike as early as next month after hawkish comments from the regulator’s representatives.

However, the yen remains under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East. High oil prices are increasing inflation risks and remain a negative factor for Japan as a major energy importer.

At the same time, US Treasury yields are rising, and the dollar is strengthening, as investors are increasingly considering the possibility of a Fed rate hike this year to curb inflation. This continues to pressure the Japanese currency.

The USDJPY forecast is positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair maintains its steady upward momentum after the sharp reversal from the lows in early May. After falling towards 156.70, the market gradually recovered and returned to the 159.00 area. Quotes are now holding above the middle Bollinger Band, while a series of higher lows confirms that buyers remain in control.

In recent sessions, growth has slowed somewhat, with the pair entering a short-term consolidation phase below the 159.25 resistance level. Volatility has declined compared to the first half of the month, but the USDJPY rate remains close to local highs. This suggests continued strong demand for the dollar amid expectations of hawkish Fed policy and rising US Treasury yields.

The technical picture remains positive. The price is holding in the upper part of the Bollinger range, while the indicator’s middle line continues to rise. The nearest resistance is in the 159.25–160.00 area, with support levels located around 158.50 and 156.70. While the USDJPY pair remains above 158.50, the market retains the potential to move towards 160.00, although the risk of Japanese currency intervention near this level continues to rise.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 159.25 and 160.00

Key support levels: 158.50 and 156.70





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 159.25 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum amid a strong dollar and expectations of tight Fed policy. In this case, the USDJPY pair may continue to move towards 160.00.

Take Profit: 160.00

Stop Loss: 158.85

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 158.50 support level would indicate a deeper correction after the pair’s recent rise.

Take Profit: 156.70

Stop Loss: 158.95

Risk factors

Rising US Treasury yields, expectations of Fed monetary tightening, and high oil prices continue to support the USDJPY pair. The main risks to further gains remain possible currency intervention by Japan and the outlook for a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Summary

The USDJPY pair is rising steadily. The USDJPY forecast for today, 20 May 2026, does not rule out a move first to 159.25 and then to 160.00.

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