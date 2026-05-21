The USDJPY rate maintains its upward momentum despite the yen’s attempts to strengthen amid strong Japanese macroeconomic statistics. The rate currently stands at 159.02. Discover more in our analysis for 21 May 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Quotes are once again approaching the psychological level of 160.00

Market participants have increased expectations of a BoJ interest rate hike

The risks of new interventions may limit further USDJPY growth above 160.00

USDJPY forecast for 21 May 2026: 160.45

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair is recovering after yesterday’s decline. Despite buyer activity, the price remains within the sideways range formed over the past three trading sessions, with the upper boundary near 159.15 and the support level at 158.65.

The Japanese yen received temporary support following the release of strong foreign trade statistics. Japan’s exports rose by 14.8% in April. Additional support for the national currency came from previously published GDP data, which showed that Japan’s economy grew more strongly than analysts had forecast in Q1 2026. This strengthened expectations that the BoJ may move to another interest rate hike in the near term. Against this backdrop, the USDJPY pair tested the 158.65 support level.

Nevertheless, buying pressure persists, and the bullish momentum in the US dollar remains. Quotes are once again approaching the psychologically important 160.00 mark, which previously triggered currency interventions by the Japanese authorities in late April and early May. BoJ representatives have repeatedly stated that they are ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market as many times as necessary to stabilise the yen. These risks may limit further USDJPY growth above the 160.00 level.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair is strengthening after rebounding from the EMA-65, indicating continued bullish momentum and increasing buying pressure. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests an upward move after a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with a target at 160.45.

The technical picture remains favourable for further growth in the pair. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards near the support zone and is forming a bullish crossover, signalling a possible acceleration of the upward momentum in the near term. A breakout of the upper boundary of the descending corrective channel, with the price consolidating above 159.15, would further confirm the upside scenario.

An alternative scenario suggests growing selling pressure if the lower boundary of the bullish channel is broken and the price consolidates below 158.55. Such a signal would confirm a deeper bearish correction in the USDJPY pair.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 159.20 and 160.00

Key support levels: 158.55 and 157.65





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending correction channel, with the price consolidating above 159.25, would create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 160.45

Stop Loss: 158.75

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout of the lower boundary of the medium-term channel, with consolidation below 158.55, would indicate a deeper bearish correction and the likely completion of the bullish momentum.

Take Profit: 157.65

Stop Loss: 158.95

Risk factors

The main risks to the USDJPY growth scenario remain the probability of currency interventions by the Japanese authorities near the 160.00 level, which may sharply increase pressure on the USDJPY pair and reverse the move downwards. An additional risk factor is growing expectations for a BoJ rate hike amid strong macroeconomic data.

Summary

The USDJPY currency pair continues to trade sideways with bullish pressure prevailing, although growth is limited by the risks of currency interventions by the BoJ near the 160.00 level. USDJPY technical analysis suggests continued upward momentum and a high probability of further growth towards 160.45, provided that the price remains above the 158.55 support level.

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