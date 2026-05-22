The USDJPY pair continues to move sideways in anticipation of further action from the Japanese government, with the rate currently at 159.00. Discover more in our analysis for 22 May 2026.
The fundamental analysis for 22 May 2026 shows that the pair continues its sideways movement while awaiting a trigger for growth towards the psychological 160.00 level. On Friday morning, quotes are trading around 159.00.
Data on Japan’s nationwide CPI released this morning showed that the headline index slowed to 0.1%, down from the previous 0.4%, easing pressure on the Bank of Japan. The market understands that the regulator may not rush to raise interest rates in June, as inflation is slowing rather than accelerating.
The FOMC minutes showed that most officials are seriously considering raising rates if inflation does not return to the target level. The US PMI also rose to 55.3, fuelling expectations of hawkish Fed policy.
As the price approaches the 160.00 level, nervousness in the market has increased sharply. The Japanese authorities confirmed that excessive volatility is undesirable. However, there is a factor to consider: the weekend and long holidays in the US are coming, which will reduce market liquidity. This is the perfect moment for Tokyo to suddenly enter the market and strengthen the yen.
The forecast for 22 May 2026 takes into account that weak Japanese inflation data has given yen sellers more room to act, while the hawkish tone in the FOMC minutes has supported the dollar. However, the closer the price moves to the 160.00 mark, the higher the risk of sudden intervention by the Japanese authorities.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 159.00. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it could form a corrective wave following the pattern’s signal, with the downside target at 158.65.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, where the USDJPY rate could continue its uptrend and test the 160.50 resistance level without correcting towards the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the resistance level, with quotes consolidating above 159.20, would create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 158.65 support level would indicate a deeper bearish correction and the likely end of the bullish momentum.
The main risks to the USDJPY growth scenario remain potential currency interventions by the Japanese authorities near the 160.00 level, which could sharply increase pressure on the USDJPY rate and reverse quotes downwards. An additional risk factor is growing expectations for a BoJ rate hike amid strong macroeconomic data.
The yen is once again awaiting decisive action from the Federal Reserve or the Japanese government. The likelihood of another intervention is increasing day by day. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 158.65 support level before growth.
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