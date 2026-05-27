The yen continues to lose ground in anticipation of support from the Japanese government. The rate currently stands at 159.35. Find more details in our analysis for 27 May 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japanese officials have gone on high alert

The USDJPY pair has paused in anticipation of intervention

USDJPY forecast for 27 May 2026: 160.50 and 158.65

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 27 May 2026 shows that the pair continues to move within a horizontal channel, awaiting a trigger for growth or decline. On Tuesday morning, quotes are trading around 159.35.

Japanese officials have gone on high alert. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the government is ready to act against excessive volatility at any time, while diplomat Atsushi Mimura warned that he will closely monitor speculative short positions. These statements are restraining buyers from storming the 160.00 level. The market remembers that the Japanese government spent around 70 billion USD on interventions in late April and early May, and is ready to do so again to stabilise the JPY.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda made an alarming statement: the current conflict in the Middle East represents the fifth major oil shock for Japan. He warned that the persistence of this shock will depend on the initial conditions, namely wage levels, inflation expectations, and exchange rates.

Fundamental analysis for 27 May 2026 takes into account that the USDJPY pair has paused in anticipation. On the one hand, the Japanese authorities are threatening intervention and gearing up for a rate hike, with the probability standing at 70%. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions and hawkish expectations from the Federal Reserve are strengthening the USD, while Japan’s vulnerability to the energy shock is weakening the yen.

A test of the 160.50 level for the USDJPY pair would signal another wave of intervention.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 159.35. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may form an upward wave following the pattern signal, with the upside target at 160.50.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario, where the USDJPY rate could fall to the 158.65 support level before growth.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways

Key resistance levels: 160.50 and 162.00

Key support levels: 158.65 and 155.90





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 160.50 resistance level would indicate that conditions are forming for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 162.00

Stop Loss: 160.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout of the support level with consolidation below 158.65 would increase selling pressure and could trigger a decline to 155.90.

Take Profit: 155.90

Stop Loss: 158.95

Risk factors

The main risks to the USDJPY growth scenario are linked to the Japanese government’s intentions to carry out another wave of intervention if the yen loses its current positions.

Summary

The yen is losing ground against the USD, but the Japanese government is ready for another wave of intervention. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 160.50 after the correction.

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