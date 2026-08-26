The USDJPY pair has fallen to 159.86. The range remains intact, but the yen is recovering some of its previous losses. Find out more in our analysis for 26 August 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair is declining moderately, but the established trading range remains intact

The Bank of Japan may raise rates in September and again in January

USDJPY forecast for 26 August 2026: 158.43

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is trading around 158.96 on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is strengthening slightly, snapping a two-day decline. The JPY is supported by a further fall in oil prices amid hopes for renewed diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. This has somewhat reduced short-term inflation risks.

Another factor is US dollar weakness ahead of the release of key US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech later this week.

In Japan, former Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said the regulator is likely to raise rates as early as next month and could then make another move in January. According to him, keeping rates unchanged could once again trigger a sell-off in the yen and intensify imported inflation.

The market currently estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point BoJ rate hike to 1.25% next month at around 80%, up from around 23% before the July meeting. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will not attend the Fed symposium in Jackson Hole this week due to a scheduling conflict.

The USDJPY outlook is neutral.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair remains range-bound, although the short-term momentum is shifting in favour of sellers. After another failed attempt to consolidate in the 159.50–159.80 area, the pair declined to 158.96 and approached the middle Bollinger Band. The key resistance level remains at 159.81, and as long as the price holds below this mark, upside potential is limited.

The nearest support level lies at 158.43. A breakout below this mark would create conditions for a decline towards 157.32 and then 156.73. Conversely, a return above 159.81 would invalidate the short-term bearish scenario and open the way towards 160.65. MACD is near the zero line and is not giving a strong directional signal, while the Stochastic Oscillator has fallen towards the 20 area, indicating selling pressure. However, it also increases the likelihood of a local rebound.

The base trading idea is to sell after a consolidation below 158.43, with a sell stop at 158.42, a take profit at 157.32, and a stop loss at 158.90. Potential profit is around 110 pips with a risk of 48 pips, giving a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.3. The idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 27 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3), provided the USDJPY rate does not consolidate above 159.81.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: neutral with a short-term bearish bias

Key resistance levels: 159.81 and 160.65

Key support levels: 158.43 and 157.32





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 158.43 support level would confirm yen strength and create conditions for a further decline in the USDJPY rate.

Current price: 158.96

Entry level: 158.42

Take profit: 157.32

Stop loss: 158.90

Risk-to-reward ratio: around 1:2.3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 27 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 159.81 resistance level would invalidate the short-term bearish scenario and create conditions for renewed growth in the USDJPY pair.

Entry level: 159.82

Take profit: 160.65

Stop loss: 159.32

Risk-to-reward ratio: around 1:1.7

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 27 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to a decline in the USDJPY pair are linked to a recovery in demand for the US dollar ahead of the PCE release and Kevin Warsh's speech. At the same time, expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike in September, lower oil prices, and US dollar weakness could support the yen. The market is pricing in around an 80% probability of a 25-basis-point BoJ rate hike, so a breakout below 158.43 could significantly increase downward pressure on the pair.

Summary

The USDJPY pair remains range-bound but is edging lower within the range. The USDJPY forecast for today, 26 August 2026, suggests a modest decline towards a likely target at 158.43.

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