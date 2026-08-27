The USDJPY pair is trading around 159.31 on Thursday. The range remains intact, with all eyes on Himino’s speech. Find out more in our analysis for 27 August 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair remains tightly range-bound and is awaiting interest rate signals

The likelihood of a BoJ rate hike in September is around 87%

USDJPY forecast for 27 August 2026: 160.65

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate has stabilised around 159.31 and remains within a narrow range. Investors are assessing the outlook for the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy.

The market is currently pricing in around an 87% probability of a 25-basis-point BoJ rate hike in September to 1.25%. Ahead of the regulator’s July meeting, this probability stood at around 23%.

Earlier this week, former Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said the regulator was likely to raise rates as early as next month, with another step likely in January. According to him, keeping rates unchanged could once again intensify the yen selloff and fuel imported inflation.

Market attention is now focused on a speech by BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino later today. Investors will be looking for new signals regarding the timing of the next rate hike.

The USDJPY outlook remains moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair remains in a sideways structure with a moderately bullish bias. The pair is trading around 159.31, holding above the middle Bollinger Band but still unable to break through the key 159.81 resistance level. After recovering from the 158.10–158.40 area, the price has once again approached the upper part of the local range.

The nearest support level is located at 159.05, with the next ones at 158.60 and 158.10. Consolidation above 159.81 would open the way towards 160.65, while a move below 159.05 would increase the risk of a return to 158.60. MACD is slightly above zero, confirming weak bullish momentum, although the Stochastic Oscillator has turned down from the upper part of its range. Therefore, a local correction may occur before another test of the resistance level.

The base trading idea is to buy after consolidation above 159.81, with a buy stop entry at 159.82, a take profit at 160.65, and a stop loss at 159.35. The potential profit is around 83 pips with a risk of 47 pips, giving a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:1.8. The idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 28 August 2026, provided the USDJPY rate does not consolidate below 159.05.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: neutral to bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.81 and 160.65

Key support levels: 159.05 and 158.60





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 159.81 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and create conditions for further USDJPY growth.

Current price: 159.31

Entry level: 159.82

Take profit: 160.65

Stop loss: 159.35

Risk-to-reward ratio: around 1:1.8

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 28 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 159.05 support level would indicate yen strengthening and create conditions for a decline in the USDJPY rate.

Entry level: 159.04

Take profit: 158.60

Stop loss: 159.35

Risk-to-reward ratio: around 1:1.4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 28 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to further USDJPY growth are linked to more hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan. The market estimated the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in September at around 87%, so Ryozo Himino’s speech could provide notable support for the yen. Additional pressure on the pair may come from US dollar weakness and a further decline in oil prices. At the same time, consolidation above 159.81 would confirm the buyers’ advantage and open the way towards 160.65.

Summary

The USDJPY pair remains in a stable sideways range. The USDJPY forecast for today, 27 August 2026, suggests a move towards 160.65 while the range structure remains intact.

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