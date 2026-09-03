The yen continues to strengthen as markets await a BoJ interest rate hike, with the USDJPY rate currently standing at 157.60. Discover more in our analysis for 3 September 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The market is almost fully pricing in a BoJ rate hike at the September meeting

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September has risen to around 66%

The market is awaiting the US employment report (Nonfarm Payrolls)

USDJPY forecast for 3 September 2026: 158.70 or 157.10

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 3 September 2026 shows that the market situation for the USDJPY pair has shifted noticeably in favour of the yen: the market is increasingly pricing in a rate hike by the Bank of Japan, while the dollar’s further direction depends on US economic data. The USDJPY rate has declined and is testing the 157.60 mark.

Bank of Japan Board member Hajime Takata said interest rates should be raised flexibly and in a timely manner amid inflation risks. The market is almost fully pricing in a BoJ rate hike at the September meeting, scheduled for 17–18 September.

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September has risen to around 66%, but the market is awaiting the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on 4 September. Weak data could reduce expectations of Federal Reserve tightening and add to pressure on the dollar.

The analysis for 3 September 2026 suggests that the fundamental backdrop for the USDJPY pair is becoming moderately negative for the dollar. The main reason is that the market has almost fully priced in a BoJ rate hike, alongside more hawkish rhetoric from the Japanese authorities. However, strong US labour market data could once again support the dollar and restore the advantage to the US side.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is trading around 157.60. Since the price has broken out of the ascending channel, it could continue the downward wave as the pattern signal plays out, with the first downside target at 157.10.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another possible market scenario: the USDJPY rate could form an upward wave and move towards 158.70 before testing the support level.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 158.70 and 160.25

Key support levels: 157.10 and 156.10





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below the 157.10 support level would confirm a continued downward wave and open the door for a further decline in the USDJPY rate.

Current price: 157.60

Entry level: 157.10

Take profit: 156.10

Stop loss: 160.40

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 158.70 resistance level would indicate an upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions in USDJPY.

Entry level: 158.70

Take profit: 160.25

Stop loss: 158.40

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:5

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 4 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to the USDJPY upside scenario are stronger expectations of a September rate hike by the Bank of Japan and the possibility of another currency intervention if the rate rises above 160.00. At the same time, the interest rate differential between the US and Japan, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, fiscal risks in Japan, and high oil prices continue to limit the yen’s upside potential.

Summary

Weak employment data would strengthen expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy and could provide additional support for the yen, while a strong report would keep expectations of a US rate hike elevated. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a decline towards the 157.10 support level.

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