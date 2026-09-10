The yen's strengthening has stalled, with the USDJPY pair gearing up for a correction. The USDJPY rate currently stands at 153.40. For more details, see our analysis for 10 September 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japan's GDP data failed to influence the USDJPY rate

A Reuters poll from 9 September shows that 70% of economists expect the interest rate to remain unchanged

The market is awaiting the release of US inflation data on Friday

USDJPY forecast for 10 September 2026: 156.25

Fundamental analysis

USDJPY fundamental analysis for 10 September 2026 shows a moderate advantage in favour of a stronger Japanese yen. Japan's economy grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 and by 1.4% year-on-year, exceeding initial estimates. A 2.4% rise in real wages in July provides additional support for the yen. Against this backdrop, the market is almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Bank of Japan rate hike to 1.25% at the 17–18 September meeting. Higher Japanese bond yields and expectations of further policy tightening are narrowing the yield gap between US and Japanese assets.

This factor remains negative for the USDJPY pair. Higher rates in Japan reduce the appeal of carry trades, encourage the closing of short yen positions, and could prompt some Japanese capital to return to the domestic market. As a result, the yen strengthened noticeably in early September, while the USDJPY rate fell to its lowest levels in around seven months. The Japanese currency is also supported by a rise in the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds to around 3%.

At the same time, strong US factors are limiting further USDJPY declines. The August US labour market report was significantly stronger than expected, while the 10-year US Treasury yield approached 4.85%, supporting demand for the dollar. The market is factoring in the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, although most economists still expect rates to remain unchanged. Therefore, the fundamental backdrop remains moderately negative for the USDJPY pair, but further yen strengthening will depend primarily on the decisions of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, as well as new US inflation data.

Technical outlook

On the D1 chart, the USDJPY pair is consolidating below the previous support level at 155.15, while a new one is yet to formed. The resistance level has shifted to 156.75. On the H4 chart, support has formed at 152.85, with the resistance level shifting to 154.40. The pair is trading sideways, but the potential for an upward correction remains, with the first target for the correction at 156.25.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another possible scenario: the USDJPY rate could continue to decline and break below 152.85, targeting 151.55.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 154.40 and 156.75

Key support levels: 152.85 and 155.15





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 154.40 resistance level would confirm the start of a correction and create conditions for further USDJPY growth.

Current price: 153.40

Entry level: 154.50

Take profit: 156.25

Stop loss: 154.10

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4.1

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk factors for the USDJPY outlook remain the decisions of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, inflation trends, and bond yields. Higher US inflation could boost expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and support the dollar, while a more dovish stance from the US regulator would put pressure on the USDJPY rate. At the same time, if the Bank of Japan refrains from the expected policy tightening, the yen could weaken, while more hawkish signals, a reduction in carry trades, or currency interventions could accelerate the pair's decline. Rising oil prices remain an additional risk, as they worsen Japan's terms of trade while also heightening inflation risks in the US.

Summary

The USDJPY outlook remains moderately bearish. Expectations of further Bank of Japan policy tightening and a narrowing yield gap support the yen, while a strong dollar and high US bond yields limit the pair's downside. The baseline scenario suggests a gradual decline in the USDJPY rate if the Bank of Japan maintains its hawkish rhetoric. In the short term, an upward correction is likely. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction towards 156.25.

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