After attempts to strengthen, the yen continues to lose ground, while the probability of intervention is gradually increasing. The price currently stands at 157.35. Discover more in our analysis for 29 September 2026.
Fundamental analysis for 29 September 2026 shows that the market situation for the USDJPY pair is once again shifting against the yen. Following a correction, the USDJPY rate is forming an upward wave and testing the 157.35 level.
The market estimates the probability of another rate hike in October at more than 70%. High rate expectations are supporting the dollar and maintaining a wide interest rate differential between the US and Japan.
Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura said markets should take warnings from Tokyo and Washington about further yen weakness seriously. The authorities have previously taken joint action to stabilise the currency market.
Japan's services inflation accelerated in August amid rising oil prices, increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to continue tightening monetary policy.
Today's USDJPY forecast is based on market anticipation of US PCE and employment data. Strong figures could fuel expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, while weak data could shift the current balance of expectations.
High oil prices and the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike are supporting the US currency. At the same time, the risk of sharp intervention by Japan has increased significantly: Tokyo and Washington have reiterated their readiness to act against excessive yen weakness, while accelerating inflation in Japan provides additional grounds for further BoJ tightening.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY rate has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 157.35. As the price remains within an ascending channel, it could continue its upward trajectory as the pattern signal plays out, with the first upside target at 158.00.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers another market scenario. The pair could form a corrective wave and move towards 156.70 before resuming the uptrend.
Trading scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 158.00 resistance level would confirm a continued upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 30 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish USDJPY scenario remains the increased likelihood of currency intervention by the Japanese government and weak US employment data.
The yen continues to lose ground ahead of US data releases, with the risk of intervention gradually increasing. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a rise towards the 158.00 level.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.