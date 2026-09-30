The USDJPY pair is falling after a series of warnings from the Japanese authorities about excessive yen weakness. The price currently stands at 156.51. Find out more in our analysis for 30 September 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The yen is rising following a series of statements from Japanese officials, with the authorities ready to support stability in the currency market

USDJPY's approach to the 160.00 level has once again revived concerns about possible intervention by Tokyo

USDJPY forecast for 30 September 2026: 156.37 and 155.30

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate fell to 156.51. The Japanese yen strengthened and is on course to end the month higher after a series of warnings from the Japanese authorities. Market participants have once again become cautious about further yen weakness following signals that Tokyo intends to monitor the foreign exchange market closely.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan and the US would continue to cooperate closely to maintain stability in the currency market. Reports that the US side was concerned about yen weakness also drew additional market attention.

Senior Japanese officials have also become more vocal against excessive depreciation of the national currency. After the USDJPY pair recently approached the psychologically important 160.00 level, the market has become particularly sensitive to any new signs of possible intervention by the authorities.

At the same time, the fundamental drivers of yen weakness remain in place. Expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes are supporting the wide yield differential between the US and Japan. Uncertainty over the pace of further Bank of Japan policy tightening is also limiting the yen's upside potential.

The USDJPY outlook is moderately negative.

Technical outlook

On the H4 timeframe, the USDJPY pair continues to correct after reversing from the 159.03 resistance level. The price is consistently forming lower local highs and is now testing a significant support level at 156.37 while approaching the lower Bollinger Band.

MACD has dropped below the zero line, with the indicator line positioned below the signal line, confirming increased bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is also pointing lower. The indicator has approached oversold territory, so a local rebound is possible before the decline resumes.

Consolidation below 156.37 would confirm a continued downward move and open the way first towards 155.81 and then 155.30. To ease the current pressure, the USDJPY pair needs to return above 157.34. A move above 157.85 would provide a stronger recovery signal.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 157.34 and 157.85

Key support levels: 156.37 and 155.30





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below the key 156.37 support level would confirm a continued correction after the reversal from 159.03 and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 156.51

Entry level: 156.30

Take profit: 155.30

Stop loss: 156.80

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.00

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 1 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The wide interest rate differential between the US and Japan remains the primary risk to the bearish USDJPY scenario. New hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve could support the dollar and limit yen strength. A technical risk is the Stochastic Oscillator approaching oversold territory, which increases the probability of a short-term rebound. A return above 157.34 would weaken the bearish scenario.

Summary

The USDJPY pair is testing a key support level amid increasingly strong verbal pressure from Tokyo and retains a bearish bias. The USDJPY forecast for today, 30 September 2026, suggests a decline towards 156.37 and then 155.30.

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